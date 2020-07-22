3:50PM CT on July 21, 2020

Gov. Ricketts Condemns Sen. Chambers' Hateful Rhetoric

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following several remarks made by Senator Ernie Chambers of Omaha on the flood of the Legislature on Monday.

“For far too long, Senator Chambers’ hateful rhetoric has gone unchecked. It is beneath the dignity of the Unicameral, and the citizen legislators who serve it. I condemn Ernie’s sexist slurs against women and his disgraceful remarks towards law enforcement.”

