Gov. Ricketts Condemns Sen. Chambers' Hateful Rhetoric
3:50PM CT on July 21, 2020
Media Contacts:
Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970
Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967
Media Release:
Gov. Ricketts Condemns Sen. Chambers' Hateful Rhetoric
LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following several remarks made by Senator Ernie Chambers of Omaha on the flood of the Legislature on Monday.
“For far too long, Senator Chambers’ hateful rhetoric has gone unchecked. It is beneath the dignity of the Unicameral, and the citizen legislators who serve it. I condemn Ernie’s sexist slurs against women and his disgraceful remarks towards law enforcement.”
###