Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 730 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,850 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts Condemns Sen. Chambers' Hateful Rhetoric

3:50PM CT on July 21, 2020

 

Media Contacts:  

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Condemns Sen. Chambers' Hateful Rhetoric

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following several remarks made by Senator Ernie Chambers of Omaha on the flood of the Legislature on Monday. 

“For far too long, Senator Chambers’ hateful rhetoric has gone unchecked. It is beneath the dignity of the Unicameral, and the citizen legislators who serve it. I condemn Ernie’s sexist slurs against women and his disgraceful remarks towards law enforcement.”

 

###

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts Condemns Sen. Chambers' Hateful Rhetoric

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.