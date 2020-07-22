Sediment and Temperature Study for Tributaries of the Madison River Available for Comment

Helena—The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is seeking comments, and holding a remote public meeting, on a draft water quality improvement plan for 20 tributaries of the Madison River in Madison and Gallatin counties.

The draft “Madison Sediment and Temperature TMDLs and Water Quality Improvement Plan” describes and discusses water quality problems related to sediment and water temperature. The discussed tributaries are not meeting Montana’s water quality standards and the document provides total maximum daily loads (TMDLs) to help address these problems. Total maximum daily load is a plan that identifies the maximum amount of pollutant water can receive while still meeting water quality standards. The document outlines a strategy for reducing pollutant concentrations in order to meet Montana’s water quality standards.

DEQ is hosting a remote public meeting on Aug. 6, 2020 for the public to learn more about the plan. The meeting is accessible both online and by telephone and will include a small presentation with an opportunity for the public to ask questions.

What: A remote public meeting on the draft water quality improvement plan for tributaries of the Madison River will be held via Zoom

When: Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. (please log-on 15 minutes early)

Where: Participants can join at: https://mt-gov.zoom.us/j/96791178706. A call-in option is also available using (406) 444-9999 and ID: 967 9117 8706

If participants wish to join by phone, they may follow along with the presentation by downloading it ahead of time at: http://mtwaterqualityprojects.pbworks.com. The presentation will be made available shortly before the meeting. Participants can find additional details on the Madison TMDL project at the same link. A recording of the meeting will be available on the website after the meeting.

Public comments will be accepted until 5 p.m., Aug. 20, 2020. To view the draft document and submit comments electronically, visit the DEQ website at: http://deq.mt.gov/Public/publiccomment. The document can also be viewed via the free public computer at the Madison Valley Public Library in Ennis. Comments can also be mailed to: DEQ, Water Quality Planning Bureau, P.O. Box 200901, Helena, MT 59620.

