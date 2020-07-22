BRIGHTSPACE NOW INTEGRATES WITH MICROSOFT TEAMS

D2L Enhancing Online Learning Through Collaboration

/EIN News/ -- Kitchener, Waterloo, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that its Brightspace learning management system will now have a deeper integration with Microsoft Teams, a leading online collaboration platform.

Brightspace users with a Microsoft Teams license will now be able to seamlessly transition between both tools with the Microsoft Teams - Course Connector. This integration combines the strength and versatility of the Brightspace as a learning platform with the power of Microsoft Teams to bring people together as colleagues and co-learners.

For example, user enrollments will now be automatically synchronized between the two platforms. Also, Brightspace users will be able to create private channels for course sections and link back to their course homepage through a tab in Microsoft Teams.

“We’re incredibly excited to add a deeper Microsoft Teams integration for our customers so they can engage and collaborate much more easily using Brightspace as a central hub for learning,” says Chad Lane, VP, Product Management at D2L. “The COVID-19 crisis has seen a huge uptake in online learning. We’re constantly looking for ways to make the experience as engaging and rewarding as possible and offering integrations with collaboration tools like MS Teams is a positive step toward that goal.”

ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built by educators, for educators that works on any device. It is a secure , reliable platform that lets you create engaging courses using your technology to fit your needs. With Brightspace, you can easily set up individualized learning paths for your learners, keep them on track with automated nudges, give them personalized feedback and engage them through gamification, social tools, video and other powerful features.

Brightspace is the only learning platform chosen as a partner of the National Federation of the Blind’s Centre of Excellence in Nonvisual Access . Brightspace was named the #1 LMS for associations and #8 overall by prominent industry analyst Craig Weiss and it was also named the Best K-12 Learning Management System and Best Professional Learning Solution for Faculty and Administrative Staff at the SIIA CODiE Awards . To learn more, visit the Corporate page on our website.

ABOUT D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .

D2L MEDIA CONTACT

Dana Dean

Director of Awareness, D2L Corporation

pr@D2L.com

Twitter: @D2L

© 2020 D2L Corporation.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.

All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.