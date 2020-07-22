AirBoss to Release 2nd Quarter 2020 Earnings on August 10, 2020
/EIN News/ -- NEWMARKET, Ontario, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (the “Company”), announced today that it will release its second quarter 2020 results after market close on Monday August 10, 2020. The release will be followed by a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday August 11, 2020 at 9:00 am ET.
SECOND QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:
|DATE:
|Tuesday August 11, 2020
|TIME:
|9:00 am ET
|DIAL-IN NUMBER:
|1-800-319-4610 or 416-915-3239
|CONFERENCE ID:
|55506
|WEBCAST LINK:
|http://www.gowebcasting.com/10711
Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation. Contact: Chris Bitsakakis, President or Gren Schoch, CEO at 905-751-1188.
AirBoss of America Corp. is a group of complementary businesses supplying custom compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. AirBoss Rubber Solutions is a top-tier North American custom rubber compounder with 450 million turn pounds of annual capacity. AirBoss Defense Group manufactures and supplies a growing array of CBRN-E protective solutions and is a leading provider of personal protective equipment to governments, militaries and frontline healthcare workers both in the U.S. and internationally. AirBoss Engineered Products is a supplier of innovative anti-vibration solutions to the North American automotive market. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS. Visit www.airbossofamerica.com or www.adg.com for more information.