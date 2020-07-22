Ahmadzai Says Possible Chance For Afghanistan War To End

The war and peace issue in Afghanistan is a long road which may take at least 5 years to bring the negotiations to fruition.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Meladul Haq Ahmadzai, CEO of Taleam Systems says the Taliban and United States government signed a peace agreement this year, but the deal did not include Afghan government.He says, "The war and peace issue in Afghanistan is a long road which may take at least 5 years to bring the negotiations to fruition."He refers to the Colombian peace agreement wherein peace discussion started in 2012 and a full peace settlement was reached in 2016.He says, "Afghanistan would remain a poor state even after American soldiers leave the country in May 2021 under the signed USA agreement with the Taliban."Meanwhile, the Qatari Taliban group is pushing to come to power.Ahmadzai concludes, "Taliban are likely to be included in the political positions, but the Afghan government now has the chance to start the peace talks while the USA force is present in the country."The government also published the Afghan peace list which was distributed last week. This list suggests that many prominent civilians are not included and that it needs to be more inclusive, signals Ahmadzai.The peace list did not include Qazi Amin Waqad and Hazrat Ali among other members.Afghanistan has been at war for the last two decades. During the last election, about 2 million Afghans participated in the election something that Taliban group prohibited Afghan people from participating in the free democratic process. The Taliban contests about 70 percent of the country.Peace is at the heart of the Afghan public today.