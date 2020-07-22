Nike, Dick’s Sporting Goods, other retailers violating CA ban on selling kangaroos skins, new investigation finds

KANGAROOS ARE NOT SHOES CENTER FOR A HUMANE ECONOMY Wayne Pacelle

Olympians Heather Mitts (soccer) and David Verberg (track and field), urge Nike to stop fueling annual slaughter of 2 million kangaroos

We don’t treat sports as a cordoned-off enterprise set apart from the rest of world and its swirl of social concerns.” — Dotsie Bausch, an Olympic cycling silver medalist (2012)