User1st Announces New uTester™ Web Accessibility Testing Tool

As the impacts of COVID-19 have stressed the need for accessible goods and services, User1st releases its new powerful, automated testing tool for optimal web accessibility testing and remediation so that organization can provide equitable service to people with disabilities.

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- User1st, the provider of the most innovative web accessibility solutions on the market for testing, remediation, monitoring and compliance, today announced the launch of its powerful uTester™ automated accessibility testing platform.

“COVID-19 has had tremendous impacts on e-commerce growth as well as the need for government and health officials to provide accessible information. Our new and improved uTester™ platform empowers organizations to take control of their accessibility to provide equitable services to people with disabilities and achieve optimal accessibility compliance,” said CEO of User1st Amihai Miron.

uTester™ detects more barriers and errors than any other testing tool on the market and guides remediation efforts. Designed for content managers, developers and website administrators, uTester™ tests a website’s most critical user paths to flag web content and applications that are inaccessible to people with disabilities. With each web accessibility issue identified, it provides an explanation of the accessibility guideline that is being violated and links to guidelines for fixing the issue.

uTester™ provides best-in-class and holistic tracking of your organization’s accessibility posture. The new testing platform integrates with DevOps pipelines, is scalable for any size business, and provides a robust platform which allows users to scan, filters, manage, and report in a variety of ways with reliable results and easy to digest information. Regression and A/B testing reports allow organizations to demonstrate their accessibility progress, providing extra protections from accessibility lawsuits.

The majority of private organization and many government websites are not accessible to people with disabilities. This poses an exponential challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic when so many people in vulnerable populations, such as senior citizens, veterans and people with disabilities who have other health issues, are reliant on website access for essential goods, services, and information.

Website accessibility is more than just a legal and ethical issues. It is a major business opportunity – and websites that are accessible to people with disabilities have been proven to increase both revenue and brand loyalty. Best practices in web accessibility also overlap with other best practices such as mobile web design and search engine optimization (SEO). In fact, websites with accessible content have better search results, reduced maintenance costs and increased audience reach.

An accessible website can be delivered and maintained with a robust and complete testing platform. With this new testing platform, User1st sets the standard for automated testing. User1st also provides manual testing services to augment or completely outsource organization’s efforts so they can achieve Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 AA compliance.

uTester™ fits with any size business along with flexible pricing options. Annual subscriptions of uTester™ are available in packages of scans. In addition, User1st is offering special rates for organizations that provide essential goods and services via digital assets to ensure access during COVID-19. If you have additional questions about uTester™, contact User1st or request a demo.

# # #

About User1st

Founded with the purpose of making the power of the internet accessible for persons with varied and changing abilities, User1st provides the most advanced web accessibility solutions on the market for testing, remediation, monitoring, and compliance. User1st’s solutions are deployed in a variety of industries worldwide, including financial services, retail, government, education, and healthcare. For more information, visit https://www.user1st.com/ and follow User1st on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter @User1st.

Attachment

Raegan Bartlo User1st 202-919-6216 raegan.bartlo@user1st.com