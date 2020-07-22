Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NPI’s Mitch Gould Remembers When Amazon Just Sold Books and Now Tops $3,000 Stock Price for First Time

Nutritional Products International’s Gould and Jeff Fernandez Helped Launch Amazon’s Health and Wellness Category

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, FL, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, remembers the early days of Amazon. 

“I remember when Amazon just sold books,” said Gould, who was newly acquainted with the online e-commerce site just like everyone else.

Amazon’s meteoric rise, which this month saw Amazon’s stock price break $3,000 per share, began around the time Gould met Jeff Fernandez, a retail buyer for Amazon, who was tapped by the company to develop the brand new health and wellness category.

“This was an exciting time for Amazon,” said Fernandez, who now is president of NPI. “I met Mitch Gould when we were creating the new health and wellness category.”

Gould and Fernandez, who now are known as the “powerhouses of Amazon,” was a fortuitous collaboration.

Fernandez needed to populate Amazon’s new category, while Gould represented quality health and wellness brands. Together, they helped stock more than 150 health and wellness brands in Amazon’s new category.

“Jeff and I have been working with Amazon for 15 years,” Gould said. “It was a great partnership back then, and it continues to pay dividends for our clients today.”

Gould and NPI help domestic and foreign health and wellness brands expand their presence in the United States or enter the American market for the first time.

“I created the ‘Evolution of Distribution’ model to give international health and wellness companies a one-stop solution that lets them import, distribute and promote their products in America,” Gould said. “It is a turnkey solution to exporting brands to the U.S. We become the U.S. sales and marketing headquarters for the brands.”

For more information about NPI, visit www.nutricompany.com.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand the distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

