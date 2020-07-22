Vegas Reopening Phase 3 Explained

Vegas Reopening Plan Infographic

Before expanding and entering Phase 3, we must evaluate medical information along with the impact of reopening to make sure we’re doing what we can to protect ourselves.” — Governor Sisolak of Nevada

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 30th, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced the four-phase plan titled Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery, outlining a coordinated effort to address public health and economic concerns while building a path to restart the economy. The state has been stuck in Phase 2 since June 4, when its casinos reopened. Now, despite uncertainty, many are hopeful that Phase 3 is around the corner. That advances will continue with easements on restrictions and an evaluation of whether Nevada is ready to progress to the “new normal”.

Here is a tourist guide and infographic developed by OnlineUnitedStatesCasinos.com of what is open in Vegas, promotions for 2020 to stimulate the local economy, and tips for travelers: Las Vegas Welcomes You Back - Infographic.

The goal of Phase 3 is to ease measures on public and mass gatherings and non-essential travel with greatly modified operations. Nevada aims to have vulnerable residents remain at home until the outbreak has further subsided. Nightclubs, day clubs, live and adult entertainment venues, as well as pool parties all fall into Phase 3. Thus, they remain closed. A handful reopened as hotel adult pools and lounges, operating with limited capacity due to social distancing regulations.

However, when exactly Phase 3 of the Vegas reopening plan will begin, no one knows. In late June, Gov. Sisolak stated that any consideration of moving into phase three has been "tabled". Furthermore, wearing face coverings while gathered in public spaces became mandatory as of June 25th.

“Now, Nevadans must wear masks to help slow the spread. We can only stay open if we stay safe,” said Sisolak. “Flexibility is one of the main principles in our plan, precisely to account for the situation we find ourselves in now," added the Governor.

Nevertheless, just because the state is not yet ready to move into Phase 3, that doesn’t mean that Vegas is closed off to visitors, or that there aren’t many things to enjoy, at present, in Sin City.

The Vegas Reopening Plan Infographic explains what hotspots are open, and what regulation regarding social distancing in casinos and other establishments Vegas is implementing.

Many Strip casinos are now functional, as well as many resorts all around the city. On June 4, Caesars Palace and Flamingo Las Vegas reopened to the public. While Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace became active on July 2. MGM Grand re-opened four properties at the start of Phase 2 - the Bellagio, New York-New York, the MGM Grand Las Vegas, and The Signature. Paris Las Vegas opened its doors on June 18th. The Aria, Delano, and the Mandalay Bay welcomed guests starting from July 1st.

Tourists can also enjoy The Venetian Resort, Circus Circus, Wynn-Encore, The Cosmopolitan, Treasure Island, Sahara Las Vegas, and Harrah’s Las Vegas. More casinos are opening as Bally’s Las Vegas Hotel & Casino announced that it returns to business starting from July 23, as will a variety of its bars and restaurants.

Customer interest in Las Vegas is increasing, and tourists are keeping an open eye for amazing reopening deals and discounts. Due to low occupancy rates, many hotels have little choice but to provide such offers.

Stay for three nights, mid-week, before September at Paris Las Vegas, Caesars Palace, The Flamingo, Harrah’s, or Nobu with the code STAY3 for a discounted room. You can choose the Cosmopolitan and get 20% off for a two-night midweek stay. Or, visit the Venetian for a 25% discount.

The Sahara is offering an exclusive VIP dinner for two at Bazaar Meat, with no resort fee for a Friday Saturday booking. At the Plaza Hotel & Casino, visitors can reserve a stay at the lowest available rates, with free parking and a $25 daily food and beverage credit. These deals may come with restrictions, blackout dates and are subject to availability.

Although much of the city is now open or in a transitional stage, people are antsy, wondering when will Phase 3 come around?

According to Governor Sisolak, "Before expanding and entering Phase 3, we must evaluate medical information along with the impact of reopening to make sure we’re doing what we can to protect ourselves." He added that the health situation will dictate the timeline.

After a successful Phase 3, the aim is to ease Nevadans from social and physical distancing measures. Experts state that we will not be able to successfully enter Phase 4 until health efforts get support from therapeutics that can help mitigate the risk of spreading the infection. Nevadans yearn for a return to normalcy, a balance between the desire to open the economy and to keep everyone safe and healthy.