U.S.: Pandemic lawsuits from voters, worshipers, prisoners meet roadblock at Supreme Court

The coronavirus pandemic has fueled an outbreak of lawsuits from voters, church worshipers, prisoners and others challenging public health policies, but the Supreme Court is proving to be a roadblock.

With the virus circulating in Wisconsin in April, the court refused to extend absentee voting beyond the date of the primary election, forcing those who had not received their ballots to go to the polls or be disenfranchised.

In May, the court turned down a California church's challenge to the state's reopening guidelines, which imposed tighter restrictions on the number of worshipers allowed to attend religious services than on most commercial establishments.

