Dream Office REIT July 2020 Monthly Distribution

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM OFFICE REIT (TSX: D.UN) (“Dream Office” or the “Trust”) today announced its July 2020 monthly distribution of 8.333 cents per REIT Unit, Series A ($1.00 annualized). The July distribution will be payable on August 14, 2020 to unitholders of record as at July 31, 2020.



