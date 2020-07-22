American National Bankshares Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- DANVILLE, Va., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: AMNB), parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company, announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per common share, payable September 18, 2020 to shareholders of record September 4, 2020.

The dividend amount is the same as the prior quarter’s dividend and based on the stock’s closing price of $23.64 on July 21, 2020 the dividend yield is approximately 4.6%.



About American National

American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $2.5 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 26 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $728 million of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Trust and Investment Services Division. Additional information about American National and American National Bank is available on American National’s website at www.amnb.com .