Todd McLeod Joins Fenstermaker as Cultural Resources Specialist

McLeod Poised to Lead Fenstermaker's Environmental Division in the Creation and Cultivation of New Cultural Resource Program

/EIN News/ -- Houston, TX, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fenstermaker’s Environmental team is excited to welcome Cultural Resources Specialist, Todd McLeod, RPA, into the fold, advancing the firm’s diversification and project capacity. Mr. McLeod is poised to lead our Environmental Division in the creation and cultivation of a Cultural Resources Program that will broaden the Fenstermaker service portfolio, allowing the company to better serve our increasingly diverse clientele. Mr. McLeod’s professional qualifications and experience in performing cultural and archaeological surveys will be of great benefit to our clients as they seek federal and state regulatory compliance.

Prior to joining Fenstermaker, Todd was the Cultural Resources Program Director for a Houston firm specializing in integrated field and pipeline services to the global oil and gas, petrochemical, refining, transmission, and power generation markets. As such, he gained valuable experience managing National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) projects and consulting with clients and regulatory agencies on proposed projects, all while remaining at the forefront of technologies as they relate to data collection and analysis. Todd’s passion for archaeology was born of his intersecting interests in history and science; his career path reflects this passion, having served as Archaeologist for several consulting firms, and a Project Director at the University of Mississippi: Center for Archaeological Research.

Environmental Director, Chad Soileau, says, “Our entire Fenstermaker family is thrilled to welcome Todd McLeod as our Cultural Resources Specialist. We believe Todd brings significant value to our environmental team and we look forward to providing a service not previously offered by Fenstermaker. Todd has over 12 years of experience managing cultural resources and environmental projects. His hiring satisfies our need for cultural resources management of upstream, midstream, and transmission projects. We know that Todd will be instrumental in establishing Fenstermaker’s protocol for conducting cultural resources work. With his impeccable communication, leadership, and interpersonal skills, Todd will further enable Fenstermaker to effectively manage cultural resources projects and meet our clients’ needs.”

Todd holds a Master of Arts degree in Anthropology from the University of Mississippi and a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology from Texas State University. He is listed on the Register of Professional Archaeologists (RPA), a member of the Council of Texas Archeologists (CTA), and a member of the Society of American Archaeology (SAA).

