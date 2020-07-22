Zhittya Genesis Medicine, Inc. Announces a Zoom Webinar

“Parkinson’s Disease: Therapeutic Angiogenesis as a Disease Modifying, Breakthrough Therapy?”

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhittya Genesis Medicine, Inc. (Zhittya), a private company, announced that it will give a Zoom Webinar on its potential breakthrough therapy to reverse the progression of Parkinson’s disease. Currently, no therapies on the market can halt or reverse this disorder. The webinar will be broadcasted on Monday August 3, 2020 at 1:00 PM Pacific time (4:00 PM Eastern). The webinar is available to all interested parties, free of charge. Zhittya is advancing upon what it believes could be a “disease modifying agent” that has the potential to slow down and possibly even reverse the inexorable decline seen in patients who suffer from this devastating disease.



To register for this webinar go to: zgmwebinars.com

Over the last five years, a new medical hypothesis has been proposed that Parkinson’s disease may be caused by vascular disruption in the areas of the brain which house the “dopamine-producing neurons”, those neurons which are the target of patients suffering from Parkinson’s disease. The concept is simply that the micro-vascularization in the brain is blocked or narrowed restricting the flow of needed blood to these neurons, resulting in the classical symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, including tremor and gait disturbances. Just as in the heart, blockage of coronary arteries can lead to angina and heart attacks, that same process is now thought to underlie the development of Parkinson’s disease.

A new medical imaging technology known as “functional MRI” will be discussed in the webinar and this technology can measure regional blood flow in the brain. Diagnostic imaging data showed diminished blood flow in the area of the brain where the dopamine-producing neurons reside (the substantia nigra region), with Parkinson’s disease patients showing only 50% of the blood flow compared to a healthy younger person . With only 50% of the blood that is needed, why would it be a surprise that those neurons do not perform up to standard?

Zhittya’s management has been developing a biological drug which in other US FDA clinical trials has demonstrated it can trigger “therapeutic angiogenesis” or the growth of new blood vessels in ischemic tissues. In animal studies, monkeys that were given experimental Parkinson’s disease and treated with Zhittya’s biological drug, stopped their motor skills decline and actually improved almost back to their completely normal movement abilities.

Zhittya has been given permission to start a Phase I “proof of concept” clinical trial in Mexico, where three ascending doses of its angiogenesis drug will be studied in patients with Parkinson’s disease. A similar study is under review by regulatory authorities in Estonia. Zhittya has also filed an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the US FDA to advance its drug into a Phase I clinical trial.

Zhittya has prepared a White Paper entitled: “Parkinson’s Disease: Therapeutic Angiogenesis as a Disease Modifying, Breakthrough Therapy?”, which is available to all, free of charge, by emailing: dan@zhittyamedicine.com

Daniel C. Montano, CEO of Zhittya stated, “I believe we are truly on to something here. Over the last three years, we have continually uncovered data which enhances our belief that therapeutic angiogenesis might be a viable breakthrough treatment for Parkinson’s disease. If, as we believe, Parkinson’s disease is caused by micro-vascular disruption in the brain, we hope our molecule can do in the brain, what it has already demonstrated it can do in the US FDA heart trial, namely, grow new blood vessels.”

Dr. Jack Jacobs, President of Zhittya stated, “Millions of people around the world suffer from Parkinson’s disease. We believe we may have a breakthrough therapy for this disease, which is why we will be spending many millions of dollars to prove if we are right or wrong. In the monkey experiments that were done, our drug demonstrated a genuine disease modifying effect, by regenerating new dopamine neurons in the brain, and it is this activity that we believe led to the restoration of the animal’s motor skills. We do not know if in human clinical trials, the medical outcome will be the same, but what I do know is that we have to find out and we owe this to the millions of sufferers of this horrific disease.”

About Zhittya Genesis Medicine

Zhittya’s management has been working to advance these medicines for over 21 years and many millions of dollars have been expended in preclinical and clinical studies. Zhittya’s medicine initiates a biological process in the human body referred to as “therapeutic angiogenesis” and this process will only occur in diseased tissues that become ischemic due to a lack of blood flow. In those areas with insufficient blood flow, the drug stimulates the growth of new blood vessels, providing nourishment and removing metabolic waste products, thereby re-establishing normal cellular functions. Heart disease, stroke, peripheral artery disease (PAD) and diabetic foot ulcers are just some of the more obvious disorders the drugs can treat, but in fact, over 75 human diseases, including neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease, are thought to be caused by lack of blood flow to a specific tissue.