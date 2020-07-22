Coronavirus - Uganda: Second Rapid Assessment Survey to determine the extent of Community Transmission of COVID-19

The Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng has flagged off teams to conduct the second Rapid Assessment Survey to determine the extent of community transmission of COVID-19 and possible risk groups.

10,000 Ugandans will be interviewed, and samples withdrawn and tested for COVID-19.

Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng: The targeted districts for the survey as guided by the number of infected individuals are:

1. Masaka 2. Kyotera 3. Adjumani 4. Rakai 5. Isingiro 6. Gulu 7. Buikwe 8. Ntungamo 9. Amuru 10. Kakumiro 11. Kasese

Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng: The population groups to be assessed include:

- Border crossing points and communities (Uganda Revenue Authority staff working at Points of Entry, migratory population, traders) - Law enforcement officers - Health workers - Boda boda and bicycle riders - Sex workers - Slum areas - Households in high risk exposure areas of border districts - Children under 15 years old - The Elderly (above 60 years old) - Factory workers - Fishing communities