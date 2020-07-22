Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 751 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,821 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Uganda: Second Rapid Assessment Survey to determine the extent of Community Transmission of COVID-19

The Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng has flagged off teams to conduct the second Rapid Assessment Survey to determine the extent of community transmission of COVID-19 and possible risk groups.

10,000 Ugandans will be interviewed, and samples withdrawn and tested for COVID-19.

Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng: The targeted districts for the survey as guided by the number of infected individuals are:

1. Masaka 2. Kyotera 3. Adjumani 4. Rakai 5. Isingiro 6. Gulu 7. Buikwe 8. Ntungamo 9. Amuru 10. Kakumiro 11. Kasese

Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng: The population groups to be assessed include:

- Border crossing points and communities (Uganda Revenue Authority staff working at Points of Entry, migratory population, traders) - Law enforcement officers - Health workers - Boda boda and bicycle riders - Sex workers - Slum areas - Households in high risk exposure areas of border districts - Children under 15 years old - The Elderly (above 60 years old) - Factory workers - Fishing communities

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Uganda: Second Rapid Assessment Survey to determine the extent of Community Transmission of COVID-19

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.