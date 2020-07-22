Coronavirus - South Africa: North West Health on confirmed Coronavirus COVID-19 cases on 22 July
The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province as of Tuesday, 21 July 2020 is 14 634, with 3914 recoveries and 48 deaths.
North West province COVID-19 laboratory confirmed cases contribute 3.8% to South Africa’s burden of disease.
The breakdown of cases is as follows:
|
District Breakdown
|
Cases
|
Recoveries
|
Bojanala District
|
9178
|
2550
|
Rustenburg Municipality
|
7127
|
2274
|
Madibeng Municipality
|
1044
|
214
|
Moses Kotane Municipality
|
769
|
41
|
Moretele Municipality
|
70
|
12
|
Kgetleng Municipality
|
89
|
09
|
Dr. Kenneth Kaunda District
|
3654
|
1056
|
JB Marks Municipality
|
1131
|
276
|
Matlosana Municipality
|
2468
|
775
|
Maquassi Hills
|
55
|
05
|
Ngaka Modiri Molema District
|
1303
|
231
|
Mahikeng Municipality
|
633
|
125
|
Ditsobotla Municipality
|
304
|
75
|
Ratlou Municipality
|
42
|
07
|
Tswaing Local Municipality
|
74
|
12
|
Ramotshere Moiloa
|
249
|
12
|
Dr. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District
|
395
|
77
|
Lekwa Teemane Municipality
|
65
|
15
|
Greater Taung
|
65
|
18
|
Mamusa Local Municipality
|
86
|
07
|
Naledi Municipality
|
151
|
25
|
Kagisano Molopo
|
28
|
12
|
Unallocated
|
104
|
Deaths
|
48
Data Harmonization
Allocation and verification of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province is an ongoing process. The Department of Health will continuously allocate cases after verification to a specific and appropriate location within a particular municipality.
Issued by: North West HealthDistributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.