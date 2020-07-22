Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - South Africa: North West Health on confirmed Coronavirus COVID-19 cases on 22 July

The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province as of Tuesday, 21 July 2020 is 14 634, with 3914 recoveries and 48 deaths.

North West province COVID-19 laboratory confirmed cases contribute 3.8% to South Africa’s burden of disease.

The breakdown of cases is as follows:

District Breakdown

Cases

Recoveries

Bojanala District

9178

2550

Rustenburg Municipality

7127

2274

Madibeng Municipality

1044

214

Moses Kotane Municipality

769

41

Moretele Municipality

70

12

Kgetleng Municipality

89

09

Dr. Kenneth Kaunda District

3654

1056

JB Marks Municipality

1131

276

Matlosana Municipality

2468

775

Maquassi Hills

55

05

Ngaka Modiri Molema District

1303

231

Mahikeng Municipality

633

125

Ditsobotla Municipality

304

75

Ratlou Municipality

42

07

Tswaing Local Municipality

74

12

Ramotshere Moiloa

249

12

Dr. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District

395

77

Lekwa Teemane Municipality

65

15

Greater Taung

65

18

Mamusa Local Municipality

86

07

Naledi Municipality

151

25

Kagisano Molopo

28

12

Unallocated

104

Deaths

48

Data Harmonization

Allocation and verification of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province is an ongoing process. The Department of Health will continuously allocate cases after verification to a specific and appropriate location within a particular municipality.

Issued by: North West Health

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

