Coronavirus - South Africa: North West Health on confirmed Coronavirus COVID-19 cases on 22 July

The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province as of Tuesday, 21 July 2020 is 14 634, with 3914 recoveries and 48 deaths.

North West province COVID-19 laboratory confirmed cases contribute 3.8% to South Africa’s burden of disease.

The breakdown of cases is as follows:

District Breakdown Cases Recoveries Bojanala District 9178 2550 Rustenburg Municipality 7127 2274 Madibeng Municipality 1044 214 Moses Kotane Municipality 769 41 Moretele Municipality 70 12 Kgetleng Municipality 89 09 Dr. Kenneth Kaunda District 3654 1056 JB Marks Municipality 1131 276 Matlosana Municipality 2468 775 Maquassi Hills 55 05 Ngaka Modiri Molema District 1303 231 Mahikeng Municipality 633 125 Ditsobotla Municipality 304 75 Ratlou Municipality 42 07 Tswaing Local Municipality 74 12 Ramotshere Moiloa 249 12 Dr. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District 395 77 Lekwa Teemane Municipality 65 15 Greater Taung 65 18 Mamusa Local Municipality 86 07 Naledi Municipality 151 25 Kagisano Molopo 28 12 Unallocated 104 Deaths 48

Data Harmonization

Allocation and verification of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province is an ongoing process. The Department of Health will continuously allocate cases after verification to a specific and appropriate location within a particular municipality.

