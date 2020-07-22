RANE Hires Veteran Security and Law Enforcement Expert as Executive Director, Safety and Security

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANE, (Risk Assessment Network + Exchange) is pleased to announce that Brian W. Lynch, a former FBI and Vanguard executive with leadership experience in security, risk, law enforcement, and anti-terrorism, will become its new Executive Director of Safety and Security.



Lynch brings nearly four decades of senior management and executive level experience in the fields of law enforcement, safety, and security to an already extensive team of industry professionals at RANE. Previously, Lynch served as Head of Global Security at Vanguard, where he designed and executed the firm's enterprise-wide Eight Phase Global Security Program as well as a 24x7 global operational model responsible for the identification, analysis, response, and resolution of security incidents. During his tenure in the FBI, Lynch led the Bureau’s efforts in tracking and seizing terrorist funds, resulting in the disruption of terror attacks, and led law enforcement and intelligence efforts at the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Center as Deputy Director of Operations.

Lynch’s appointment further emphasizes RANE’s commitment to improving situational awareness of emerging threats, providing more efficient access to risk information and expertise, and driving better risk management outcomes across a range of global safety and security programs.

“Identifying and mitigating exposures to people, places, and critical assets is a mission-critical role for ensuring business continuity and operational resilience, and Chief Security Officers face risks that are complex and more challenging than ever before,” said Steve Roycroft, CEO of RANE. “Brian is a terrific addition to our executive team, and brings a fantastic pedigree and wealth of knowledge to help clients meet these challenges.”

Lynch will lead RANE’s efforts in servicing security and safety professionals and expanding RANE’s outsourced solutions for small and mid-sized companies. Matt Boccia, a former federal law enforcement leader and duty-of-care industry executive, will continue as a Senior Advisor to RANE in support of Brian’s efforts in further building this fast growing segment of RANE’s business. In addition Fred Burton, one of the world's foremost authorities on global security and terrorism, remains an Advisor to RANE.

“Corporate security teams are charged with understanding and protecting against a wide array of threats. In my new role, I will lead RANE’s efforts to help them meet these challenges with access to the latest information, most effective tools, and the right expertise for their particular situation,” said Lynch. “I am especially looking forward to working together with my RANE colleagues to help our clients assess and reduce their global risk exposure across critical security areas and to enable them to more effectively excel at their respective corporate missions.”

RANE helps security professionals meet their risk management challenges with access to the latest risk intelligence and world-class expertise, combining top tier in-house subject matter experts with our pre-screened network of risk management professionals and service providers to help clients prepare for and respond to a full range of safety and security issues.

About RANE

RANE (Risk Assistance Network + Exchange) is a network-based risk intelligence company. We connect risk and security professionals to critical insights and expertise, enabling them to more efficiently address their most pressing challenges and drive better risk management outcomes. RANE members receive exclusive access to a global marketplace of credentialed risk experts and service providers, proprietary community-driven risk intelligence, and a range of support services and risk management programs. For more information about RANE, visit https://ranenetwork.com .

Contact:

pr@ranenetwork.com