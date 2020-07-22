Interos and RiskRecon Identify Vulnerable and Hidden Third, Fourth, and Fifth Party Suppliers

Partnership will enable companies to identify, continuously monitor, and respond to cyber, concentration, financial, and geographic risk hidden deep in digital supply chains

ARLINGTON, Va. and SALT LAKE CITY, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interos, the first and only multi-factor, multi-tier, third party risk management platform, today announced the immediate availability of RiskRecon Security Risk Scores for suppliers deep within enterprise supply chains. The partnership combines both companies' capabilities, and provides customers with greater resilience intelligence to cyberattacks, and to financial and geographic disruption.



As the global economy seeks to rebuild resiliency following the COVID-19 pandemic, many business leaders are taking a close look at their supply chain risk. Jim Routh, CISO, MassMutual Life Insurance Company, adds: “The complexity of today's digital supply chains has increased the challenge to third-party governance programs to protect businesses from cyber risks for third, fourth and fifth parties in the supply chain. Continuous, integrated risk information on multiple tiers is essential to identifying business-critical and vulnerable supply chains for earlier proactive prevention, detection, and faster response.”

RiskRecon’s Security Risk Scores, which cover every party and tier deep within complex global supply chains, are now included within Interos’ risk assessment capabilities, which span over 50 million entities and mine 85,000+ data sources. Interos' platform leverages AI, a graph database, and natural language understanding (NLU) to map out a company's supply chains, business relationships and ecosystems. The result is a clear picture of a company's entire ecosystem from end to end, with scoring across five key risk factors, that’s monitored and updated continuously.

“Our customers use Interos to model the potential ripple effects of risks and disruptions within their supply chain that could ultimately impact their business. With RiskRecon integration, they can anticipate the effects of cyber weakness in hidden parties, and ensure resilience before damage and loss occur,” said Jennifer Bisceglie, CEO and founder of Interos. "The COVID-19 pandemic made continuous, proactive risk monitoring a necessity. We've built the world's largest business relationship map, so organizations can get a high-definition picture of where risk exists."

“We look at cybersecurity risk across a defined set of domains for our customers and partners to deliver an objective, accurate view with one goal in mind, which is producing better risk outcomes,” said Kelly White, CEO, RiskRecon. “Influencing a broader set of risk metrics with our scoring and analytics, integrated with partner offerings like Interos, aligns with the assessment and remediation needs of leading third-party risk management organizations.”

About Interos

Interos protects customers’ brand and operations from risk in their extended supply chains and business relationships. The first AI-powered platform for eliminating multi-party, multi-factor risk from 3rd, 4th to nth tier parties, Interos automates discovery, detection, and response to financial, operations, governance, geographic, and cyber risk. Designed by experts and leveraging the company’s 15 years of experience in managing the world’s most complicated supply chains, Interos provides real-time risk management for the largest commercial brands in manufacturing, financial services, and aerospace and defense. For more information, visit www.interos.ai .

About RiskRecon

RiskRecon, a Mastercard company, is the only continuous vendor monitoring solution that delivers risk-prioritized action plans custom-tuned to match an organization’s risk priorities. RiskRecon provides the world’s easiest path to understanding and acting on third-party cyber risk, enabling security and risk teams to efficiently build scalable, third-party risk management programs for dramatically better risk outcomes.



For more information, visit www.riskrecon.com