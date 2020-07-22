Zywave Introduces Exclusive, End-to-End Employee Benefits Quoting & Proposal Solution

Zywave CPQ delivers a complete, integrated platform for quoting, renewing and managing employee benefit plans

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading insurance tech provider, Zywave , today announced the launch of Zywave CPQ , the industry’s only end-to-end, integrated quoting and proposal solution for employee benefits brokers. The new offering, included in the business suite of Zywave’s Sales Cloud, supports and simplifies the quoting, renewal and management of employee benefit plans with data-driven insights to help employers better understand their benefit options and make smarter, more strategic decisions.



Zywave CPQ, which stands for Configure, Price, Quote, transforms each step in the quoting and proposal process to be more efficient and effective, with features that help brokers and their clients make more informed plan selections. The all-in-one solution has the potential to double account managers’ productivity by eliminating manual tasks, reducing errors and automating mission-critical workflows.

“While software and technology providers have long embraced the idea of an end-to-end, automated CPQ process, it’s a relatively new concept in the insurance space,” said Eric Rentsch, Zywave’s senior vice president of product management. “With Zywave CPQ, brokers can replace what once were multiple manual, tedious processes with one seamless new workflow, complete with carrier-direct quotes, best-in-class consulting deliverables and custom, professional proposals.”

Zywave CPQ offers a variety of premier features to create an unprecedented user experience through each step of the quoting and proposal process:

• Configure: Easily identify the right carriers with the right plan designs to meet the needs of each individual employer based on comprehensive, data-driven insights. Highlighted features include:

Plan design benchmarking

Level-funded and self-funded plan analysis

Interactive modeling

• Price: Instantly access pricing directly from multiple carriers and streamline the RFP process for small, level-funded, self-funded and fully insured groups. Includes carrier direct rates for:

Medical ACA quoting

Level-funded illustrative quoting

Ancillary lines quoting

• Quote: Deliver quotes to clients and prospects in custom, professional proposals and presentations that can easily be created in minutes. Key features include:

Custom presentation builder

Dynamic digital presentations

Enrollment booklets

Zywave CPQ is the actualization of Zywave’s significant research and development investment, strategic acquisition plan and long-term product vision over the past two years. The company acquired Code SixFour in October 2018, which strengthened its proposal automation product offerings. In June 2019, Zywave added RateFactory to its portfolio, which brought the industry’s only insurance carrier-direct, multi-line small group quoting system. Since then, Zywave has worked to further develop and integrate the products to realize its vision of a highly efficient and accurate end-to-end quoting and proposal solution.

“When my company was acquired by Zywave in 2018, I was excited for the opportunity to work on the team that would further scale and innovate what we had built,” added Rentsch, who founded Code SixFour before joining Zywave. “With the launch of Zywave CPQ, I’m proud we now offer the most robust, accurate, and efficient quoting and proposal solution available in the industry.”

To learn more about Zywave CPQ, visit www.zywave.com/sales-cloud/cpq . To learn more about Zywave’s Sales Cloud, which includes Zywave CPQ and additional technology solutions to automate everyday tasks, visit www.zywave.com/sales-cloud .

About Zywave

Zywave leads the insurance tech industry, fueling business growth for its partners with cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content and analytics solutions. Offering a technology platform embedded with robust data and the most comprehensive content portfolio available, we empower smarter business decisions throughout the entire customer lifecycle. More than 6,000 brokerages worldwide—including 97 of the top 100 U.S. insurance firms—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve business growth and promote greater health, wellness and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com .