Global Melt-Blown Nonwovens Market Projected Around USD 13,998 Million By 2027: Facts & Factors

Melt-Blown Nonwovens Market

Global melt-blown nonwovens market is expected to reach a value of around USD 13,998 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 7.6% between 2019 and 2027.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “Melt-Blown Nonwovens Market By Product Type (Fine Fiber Melt-Blown Nonwovens and Dual Texture Melt-Blown Nonwovens) and By Application (Automotive, Electronic, Medical, and Environmental): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027”. According to the report, the global melt-blown nonwovens market was valued at approximately USD 7,262 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 13,998 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 7.6% between 2019 and 2027.

Nonwovens are unique and technologically advanced engineered fabrics that are produced from fibers and used in myriad applications. On the other hand, melt-blown technology is one of the ancient manufacturing methods of nonwovens. The melt-blown technique works on the melt blowing process principle involving extrusion of the thermoplastic fiber-forming polymer via a die consisting of many small orifices.

Rise in the product demand in the automotive sector to boost market trends

Massive popularity of melt-blown nonwovens across the automotive business will propel the expansion of melt-blown nonwovens industry over the forecast timeline. Moreover, the product is used to reduce the weight of the vehicle. Reportedly, over forty vehicle parts are made by using nonwoven fibers. The melt-blown nonwoven fibers find a slew of applications in transport vehicles like cars, trains, and airplanes. Furthermore, vehicle manufacturers prefer the product as it helps in providing exceptional sound insulation to the vehicles.

Furthermore, growing environmental concerns and strict laws to reduce the environmental pollution will drive the growth of melt-blown nonwovens industry over the forecast timeline. In addition to this, an increase in the disposable incomes has resulted in the consumers spending more on purchasing high-quality products and this will define the market growth over the forecast timeframe. Nonetheless, huge production costs and drastically varying consumer tastes will inhibit the growth of the market during the period from 2019 to 2027.

Fine fiber melt-blown nonwovens to dominate the product segment

The fine fiber melt-blown nonwovens segment is predicted to record the highest CAGR of nearly 8.1% during the forecast period. The dominance of the segment is credited to its beneficial features like high strength and aesthetics. Apart from this, ample of the product applications in hand cleaning, hard surface polishing & cleaning, automotive car care, and hard surface sanitizing & disinfecting activities has propelled the segmental growth. Moreover, high-quality fine fiber melt-blown nonwovens these days are eco-friendly and hence will further contribute towards the segment growth.

Medical sector to contribute notably towards the application landscape

The growth of the medical segment is attributed to the use of the melt-blown nonwoven clothes in disposable gowns, sterilization wraps, and drapes. Apart from this, the product is extensively utilized in sanitary items like disposable adult incontinence items, feminine sanitary napkins, and diaper top sheets. The other most popular medical applications of the product include ice pads, CSP wraps, patient transfer, ostomy bags, bed & table clothes, packaging, wound care, and clean-room contamination protection.

Asia Pacific to contribute majorly towards the overall regional market revenue share by 2027

The growth of the regional market is credited to an increase in the manufacture of melt-blown nonwoven products, rise in capacities, and availability of workers at fewer wage.

Some of the key players in the melt-blown nonwovens industry include Don & Low Limited, The Dow Chemical Company, PEGAS NONWOVENS, Fiberweb, Mogul, Atex, Irema Ireland, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, and Kimberly-Clarke Corporation among others.

This report segments the melt-blown nonwovens market as follows:

Global Melt-Blown Nonwovens Market: By Product Type Segment Analysis

Fine Fiber Melt-Blown Nonwovens

Dual Texture Melt-Blown Nonwovens

Global Melt-Blown Nonwovens Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Automotive

Electronic

Medical

Environmental

