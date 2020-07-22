Adaptiv Networks Acquires ELFIQ Networks

ELFIQ Networks SD-WAN and advanced link balancing solutions now available to channel partners

/EIN News/ -- GATINEAU, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptiv Networks, a leading cloud-native SD-WAN-as-a-Service vendor, announced today its acquisition of ELFIQ Networks, a subsidiary of Martello Technologies Group (TSXV:MTLO). The addition of ELFIQ Networks broadens Adaptiv Networks’ portfolio of SD-WAN solutions for mid-size enterprises and accelerates its international expansion.

The ELFIQ Networks link balancing and SD-WAN solutions offer flexibility, simplicity, and performance for enterprises that need rock-solid access to digital services at speeds up to 20 Gbps. Combining the simplicity of the “as-a-service” model with the unique flexibility and robustness of ELFIQ’s layer-2 network edge solution creates a natural complement to Adaptiv’s cloud-native SD-WAN.

With this acquisition, Adaptiv Networks retains its 100% channel go-to-market strategy and expands its market reach internationally with more than 60 additional partners, including system integrators, distributors, managed service providers (MSPs), and communications service providers (CSPs) serving markets such as financial services, retail, hospitality, healthcare, and public services throughout the world.

“We are delighted to add ELFIQ Networks’ advanced networking solutions to our portfolio and to welcome their experts to the Adaptiv team,” said Bernard Breton, Adaptiv Networks CEO. “By combining ELFIQ Networks and Adaptiv Networks teams, we will be able to better serve our joint customers and partners globally with no interruption during the integration period.”

Learn more at Adaptiv Networks or talk to a certified Adaptiv Networks reseller to find the right solution to fit your business requirements.

About Adaptiv Networks

Adaptiv Networks is the creator of powerful, software-defined wide-area networks (SD-WANs) for the most challenging locations requiring high availability for business-critical application traffic. Businesses rely on Adaptiv Networks’ Cloud-Managed SD-WAN to provide secure, high-performance, and highly reliable networking for their voice, data, and video communications needs. Adaptiv Networks serves more than 250 customers, with more than 2,500 sites deployed through 30 Partners across North America.

