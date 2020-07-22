ASEAN Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resins Market to Reach $1.27 Billion by 2027: AMR

Rise in application in the automotive industry across the Thailand and Indonesia drives the growth of the ASEAN ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) resins market. Vietnam contributed the highest share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The demand for EVA resins is likely to decrease during the COVID-19 pandemic as automotive industry and footwear & photovoltaic panel manufacturers have halted their operations amid lockdown.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the ASEAN ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) resins market generated $769.00 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $1.27 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Rapid industrialization, rise in application in the automotive industry across the Thailand and Indonesia, and increase in demand for EVA resins from the foam and footwear markets drive the growth of the ASEAN ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) resins market. However, presence of substitutes in the market hinder the market growth. On the other hand, growing technological advancements in the development of bio-based ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) resins is expected to create new growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

Request Report Sample at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6861

Covid-19 scenario:

The demand for EVA resin is expected to experience a downfall during the Covid-19 pandemic due to the negatively-affected supply chain amid the lockdown. Moreover, various end-users such as automotive, building & construction, and photovoltaic panel industries across the ASEAN countries have halted their operations.

The demand for EVA resins from footwear manufacturers is expected decline during Covid-19 pandemic due to decrease in sale of footwear products across the ASEAN countries during the pandemic.

The lockdown restrictions in countries such as China and India have been eased off, and the industrial activities have been started up to certain extent. This is likely to present a huge opportunity for several EVA resin producers having presence in these countries to grow and generate maximum revenue.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the ASEAN Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resins Market @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6861?reqfor=covid

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the ASEAN ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) resins market based on type, end-user, application, and country.

Based on type, the thermoplastic ethylene VA segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-thirds of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the ethylene VA rubber segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the footwear segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, photovoltaic panels segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on country, Vietnam contributed the highest share, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Malaysia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Braskem S.A., Arkema S.A., DOW Inc., Celanese Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, Innospec Inc., Hanwha Chemical Co, Ltd., Plastics Corporation, Lyondell Basell Industries N.V, and Total SA.

Interested in Procuring this Report? visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6861

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com