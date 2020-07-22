Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 749 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,804 in the last 365 days.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings of $0.63 Per Share for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- HAMPSTEAD, Md., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”), the parent of Farmers and Merchants Bank (the “Bank”), announced that net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $1,879,362, or $0.63 per common share, compared to $2,322,108, or $0.79 per common share, for the same period in 2019. Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $1,036,055, or $0.35 per common share, compared to $1,225,821, or $0.42 per common share, for the same period in 2019. As previously announced, the Company entered into a definitive agreement on March 6, 2020 to acquire Carroll Bancorp, Inc. Significant one-time costs will be incurred in connection with the acquisition. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company incurred $165,096 and $344,920, respectively, of such costs. The table below provides a comparison of the Company’s results with and without the acquisition costs and the prior year.

  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
  June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019
    Excluding     Excluding  
  As Reported Acquisition Costs As Reported As Reported Acquisition Costs As Reported
             
Income before taxes $   1,266,626   $   1,431,722   $   1,448,629   $   2,262,849   $   2,607,769   $   2,798,892  
Income taxes     230,571      276,001      222,808     383,487       478,400       476,784  
Net income $   1,036,055   $   1,155,721   $   1,225,821   $   1,879,362   $   2,129,369   $   2,322,108  
Earnings per share $   0.35   $   0.39   $   0.42   $   0.63   $   0.72   $   0.79  
Return on average assets   0.85%     0.94%     1.14%     0.80%     0.91%     1.09%  
Return on average equity   8.05%     8.98%     10.34%     7.39%     8.38%     9.92%  
             


Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $175,192 higher than for the same period in 2019 due to a $42.9 million increase in average interest earning assets to $450.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to $407.9 million for the same period in 2019, offset by a decline in the taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets to 3.44% in the 2020 period from 3.70% in the 2019 period. The net yield declined because the yield on loans and investments decreased 31 basis points to 4.25% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 from 4.56% for the same period in 2019 as a result of the Federal Reserve rate cuts and our origination of $31 million of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans that are earning 1.00%. Our cost of deposits and borrowings of 1.07% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was 4 basis points lower than the cost of 1.11% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. We expect the cost of funds to continue to decline over the remainder of 2020 because we have significantly reduced rates on many of our deposit products. The provision for loan losses totaled $475,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $462,000 over the same period in 2019, as a result of the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noninterest income increased by $194,599 in the six months ended June 30, 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019 primarily as a result of a $306,769 increase in mortgage banking income and a $210,150 decrease in the write down of other real estate owned, offset by a $197,175 decrease in bank owned life insurance income, a $75,900 decrease in the gain on the sale of SBA loans, and a $41,962 decrease in service charges. Noninterest expense was $443,834 higher in the six months ended June 30, 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019 due primarily to the aforementioned acquisition costs of 344,920 and usual salary and benefit increases of $125,852, offset by a decrease in occupancy, furniture and equipment costs of $21,236. Income taxes declined by $93,297 during the six months ended June 30, 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019 due to lower income before taxes and a higher percentage of tax-exempt revenue.

Total assets increased to $504 million at June 30, 2020 from $442 million at December 31, 2019.  Loans increased to $384 million at June 30, 2020 from $359 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in loans was due primarily to the origination of $31 million of PPP loans. Investment in debt securities increased to $73 million at June 30, 2020 from $56 million at December 31, 2019. Deposits increased to $431 million at June 30, 2020 from $377 million at December 31, 2019.  The increase in deposits was due to an inflow of funds from depositors who abandoned riskier investments for the safety of a bank and to the aforementioned PPP loans.  The majority of PPP loans were made to existing customers, so the loan proceeds were deposited in checking accounts. In many cases, the customer has not withdrawn the PPP funds. The book value of the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. was $17.23 per share at June 30, 2020, compared to $16.63 per share at December 31, 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been wreaking havoc on the U.S. economy. The full impact and its effect on the banking industry will not be known for several quarters, but will be significant. The Bank is providing relief to our borrowers, as needed, including temporary deferral of payments. As of June 30, 2020, the Bank had granted 90-day payment deferrals on 107 loans totalling $109.2 million, which is approximately 30% of the portfolio. The 90-day deferral period has ended for most of the loans and approximately 15 loans totaling $27.8 million will be seeking a second 90-day deferral. In addition, as mentioned previously, the Bank has made a significant amount of PPP loans to customers.

James R. Bosley, Jr., President and CEO, commented “While the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, we are happy to report that our employees are healthy and that most of our borrowers are weathering the storm.  Our customers have adapted to the new ways we all have to conduct business. We are pleased to have helped many of our borrowers with payment deferrals and/or PPP loans. Our acquisition of Carroll Community Bank continues to proceed.  We expect the closing to occur in the third quarter.”

About the Company

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company and the parent of Farmers and Merchants Bank.  The Bank was chartered in Maryland in 1919, and is currently celebrating over 100 years of service to the community. The Bank serves the deposit and financing needs of both consumers and businesses in Carroll and Baltimore Counties along the Route 30 and Route 795 corridors from Owings Mills, Maryland to the Pennsylvania State line. The main office is located in Upperco, Maryland, with seven additional branches in Owings Mills, Hampstead, Greenmount, Reisterstown, and Westminster. Certain broker-dealers make a market in the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., and trades are reported through the OTC Markets Group’s Pink Market under the symbol “FMFG”.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled “Risk Factors”. 


Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
  June 30, December 31,
  2020 2019
  (Unaudited)  
 Assets 
     
Cash and due from banks $   26,517,065   $   6,664,307
Federal funds sold and other interest-bearing deposits   476,565       2,457,045
  Cash and cash equivalents   26,993,630   9,121,352
Certificates of deposit in other banks   1,600,000   100,000
Securities available for sale   50,595,971   36,531,774
Securities held to maturity   22,092,361   19,510,018
Equity security at fair value   550,806   532,321
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   611,300   376,200
Mortgage loans held for sale   1,473,976   242,000
Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $3,136,712 and 2,593,715   383,769,692   359,382,843
Premises and equipment   5,041,743   5,036,851
Accrued interest receivable   1,724,532   1,019,540
Deferred income taxes   745,539   1,036,078
Bank owned life insurance   7,230,699   7,145,477
Other assets     2,062,869       2,180,644
  $   504,493,118   $   442,215,098
     
 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity 
     
Deposits    
  Noninterest-bearing $   85,951,086   $   60,659,015
  Interest-bearing     345,210,014      315,954,299
  Total deposits   431,161,100   376,613,314
Securities sold under repurchase agreements   11,250,921   10,958,118
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances   5,000,000   - 
Accrued interest payable   309,006   346,214
Other liabilities     5,206,034       4,843,936
    452,927,061     392,761,582
Stockholders' equity    
  Common stock, par value $.01 per share,    
  authorized 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding     
  2,991,963 in 2020 and 2,974,019 in 2019   29,920   29,740
  Additional paid-in capital   28,054,158   27,812,991
  Retained earnings   22,674,059   21,568,161
  Accumulated other comprehensive income    807,920      42,624
      51,566,057       49,453,516
  $   504,493,118   $   442,215,098
     


Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
     
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2020   2019     2020   2019  
                   
 Interest income                   
  Loans, including fees  $   4,393,267   $   4,172,235     $   8,715,921   $   8,332,321  
  Investment securities - taxable    191,255     222,272       401,761     397,108  
  Investment securities - tax exempt    154,699     143,125       298,783     281,213  
  Federal funds sold and other interest earning assets    16,007     121,824       48,799     196,350  
  Total interest income    4,755,228     4,659,456       9,465,264     9,206,992  
                   
 Interest expense                   
  Deposits    832,464     885,246       1,738,663     1,660,777  
  Securities sold under repurchase agreements    39,496     28,423       77,690     53,722  
  Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings    12,865     11,195       12,974     31,748  
  Total interest expense    884,825     924,864       1,829,327     1,746,247  
  Net interest income    3,870,403     3,734,592       7,635,937     7,460,745  
                   
 Provision for loan losses    350,000     -        475,000     13,000  
                   
  Net interest income after provision for loan losses    3,520,403     3,734,592       7,160,937     7,447,745  
                   
 Noninterest income                   
  Service charges on deposit accounts    117,658     166,115       276,213     318,175  
  Mortgage banking income    350,110     72,879       412,367     105,598  
  Bank owned life insurance income    43,211     242,012       85,223     282,398  
  Unrealized gain on equity security    4,535     6,911       13,045     14,756  
  Write down of other real estate owned    -      (210,150 )     -      (210,150 )
  Gain on sale of SBA loans    63,635     9,520       63,635     139,535  
  Other fees and commissions    29,077     35,946       59,745     65,317  
  Total noninterest income    608,226     323,233       910,228     715,629  
                   
 Noninterest expense                   
  Salaries    1,296,278     1,309,007       2,651,197     2,635,790  
  Employee benefits    359,450     314,145       806,554     696,109  
  Occupancy    185,394     190,543       368,546     404,963  
  Furniture and equipment    165,812     155,933       326,261     311,080  
  Acquisition    165,096     -        344,920     -   
  Other    689,973     639,568       1,310,838     1,316,540  
  Total noninterest expense    2,862,003     2,609,196       5,808,316     5,364,482  
                   
 Income before income taxes    1,266,626     1,448,629       2,262,849     2,798,892  
 Income taxes    230,571     222,808       383,487     476,784  
 Net income  $   1,036,055   $   1,225,821     $   1,879,362   $   2,322,108  
                   
 Earnings per share - basic and diluted  $   0.35   $   0.42     $   0.63   $   0.79  
                           


Contact:    Mr. James R. Bosley, Jr.
    President
    (410) 374-1510, ext.104

You just read:

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings of $0.63 Per Share for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.