Demand for Identity Management Drives Auth0 Partner Growth

PwC Germany, NTT DATA, Softchoice sign onto global Auth0 Partner Program

/EIN News/ -- BELLEVUE, Wash., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auth0 , the identity platform for development teams, today announced new growth and additions to its Partner Program . In the last five months alone, the program has outperformed all of 2019, added more than 20 new Solutions and Technology Partners from key regions, and expanded to new regions including Asia Pacific to support growing demand for digital identity management.



As the world embraces the “new normal”, new application development and digital transformation are driving continued growth of Auth0’s Partner Program. Today 83% o f applications require authentication , such as sign up (registration), sign in, and security and compliance functionality for protecting user identities. Channel partners play a primary role in helping organizations implement identity management in a way that works with their architecture, so they can bring applications to market faster and focus on their core value proposition for customers.

Auth0 is answering global demand for identity management with new partnerships in key regions, including:

● C ognizan t – Global professional services provider focused on digital transformation

● NTT DATA – Global IT services provider and Auth0’s first GSI partner in Japan

● A bacus – Global business transformation services industry pioneer across MENA and the UK

● PwC Germany – Leading auditing and consulting services organization in Germany

● Idento – Leading identity and access management consultancy and Auth0’s first partner in France

● S oftchoice – One of the largest IT solutions and managed services providers in North America

● O SC Korea – Digital transformation specialist and Auth0’s first strategic partner in South Korea

“With rapid innovation along the identity value chain, flexible solutions for authentication, verification and federation of identities are vital to allow convenient and secure customer experiences,” according to Thomas Hammer, Open Banking expert for PwC Germany. “Especially with the increasing prevalence of identity ecosystems, it is important for businesses to provide interoperable, frictionless and easy-to use identity experiences that are an asset to their customers rather than an obstacle,” adds Maximilian Harmsen, Digital Identity Leader for PwC Germany.

Auth0 has also launched technology integrations with major players – Amazon EventBridge , Microsoft Azure Event Grid , and Datadog – and deepened its partnership with Amazon Web Services ( AWS ), including recent selection as a AWS Security Competency Partner for security and technical expertise.

“The marked increase in demand for identity management has been an incredible catalyst for creating valued partnerships with leading firms globally,” said Bill Lapcevic, VP of business development at Auth0. “Customers see the utmost value from Auth0 when they combine the tight relationships they have with our mutual partners and Auth0’s best in class identity solution. Our partner relationships substantially enhance the ability to reach new territories and regions with Auth0. We look forward to working with our new partners to implement Auth0 and help their customers experience the immediate benefit of an identity and authentication solution designed to allow the addition of new capabilities and functionality over time.”

