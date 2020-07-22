AZTherapies Strengthens Board of Directors & Business Advisory Board with New Appointments

/EIN News/ -- Noah Gottdiener of Duff & Phelps and Thierry Porté of J.C. Flowers & Co. join BOD



Retired Eli Lilly executive Joseph B. Kelley joins Business Advisory Board

BOSTON, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AZTherapies, Inc. , a biopharmaceutical company in advanced clinical trials to treat neuroinflammatory diseases, today announced the appointment of three prominent business leaders to its Board of Directors and Business Advisory Board: Noah Gottdiener, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Duff & Phelps, a global corporate advisory firm, and Thierry Porté, Managing Director of J.C. Flowers & Co., a global private equity firm, have been appointed to the AZTherapies Board of Directors, and Joseph B Kelley, former Head of Global Government & International Corporate Affairs at Eli Lilly and Company, has joined the AZTherapies Business Advisory Board.

“As we continue to advance our lead candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease towards commercialization and progress and expand our pipeline targeting neuroinflammation as the main cause of neurodegenerative diseases, we consider ourselves extremely fortunate to have the counsel of such distinguished business executives on our Board of Directors and Business Advisory Board,” said David R. Elmaleh, Ph.D., AZTherapies’ Founder, CEO, and Chairman. “Noah, Thierry, and Joe add significant financial acumen and global business strategy expertise to our organization and I look forward to working with all three as we near major inflection points in our growth trajectory.”

In his role at Duff & Phelps since 2004, Mr. Gottdiener has successfully grown the company from $30 million in revenue to more than $1 billion and to nearly 4,000 employees across 70 global offices. He was previously Founding Partner of Stone Ridge Partners, a mergers and acquisitions advisory firm, a Partner at Thomas Weisel Partners and at Furman Selz, and a Managing Director at Lehman Brothers. Mr. Gottdiener is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and Advisory Board of the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University, Vice-Chair of the Corporate Fund Board at the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts, a Trustee of the Black Rock Forest Consortium Leadership Council, and serves on the Board of Directors of Focus Financial Partners. He received a B.A. in mathematics from Princeton University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Prior to his leadership position at J.C. Flowers & Co., Mr. Porté was President and CEO of Shinsei Bank, Ltd., Tokyo, and was President, Branch Manager and Managing Director of Morgan Stanley Japan. He serves as an Advisor of Equita, a Milan-based investment bank, Director of Baobab, a Paris-headquartered microfinance institution operating in Africa and China, and currently serves as a member of the Board of Dean’s Advisors of Harvard Business School, the Harvard Global Advisory Council and the Harvard Asia Center Advisory Board. He also serves as Chairman of the U.S.-Japan Bridging Foundation. Mr. Porté holds a B.A., magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa, in economics from Harvard College and an MBA with high honors and the designation of Baker Scholar from Harvard Business School.

Now retired, Mr. Kelley spent the majority of his career at Eli Lilly and Company, where he focused on Government and Public Affairs. Progressing through increasingly senior leadership roles, Mr. Kelley influenced important domestic and foreign legislation, including landmark intellectual property laws, increased predictability for R&D investments, spearheaded efforts with the Department of Health and Human Services to establish six federally protected drug classes, built sophisticated environmental shaping campaigns, and enhanced Lilly’s neuroscience portfolio. From 2009 to 2018, Mr. Kelley served on the National Board of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, where he worked to realign organizational priorities, boost operational effectiveness, and drive fundraising to new heights. He currently serves as a senior advisor to life science company management teams and boards of directors. He received a B.S. from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in Business Management and Agriculture, Forestry & Plant Pathology, and completed an Executive Development Intensive in Business Administration & Management at Harvard Business School.

About AZTherapies

AZTherapies is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel small molecules and biologic therapies that aim to fundamentally change neurodegenerative disease progression, extending normal cognition and function and improving quality of life in the aging population. Our lead candidate, ALZT-OP1, is built on a multi-modal approach that recognizes neuroinflammation as a root cause of serious neurodegeneration and seeks to stop or slow the progression of disease; the ALZT-OP1 Phase 3 COGNITE trial in early Alzheimer’s disease is fully enrolled, with trial completion expected in late 2020 and data unblinding in the first quarter of 2021. Following our lead program, we are advancing candidates for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), post-ischemic stroke cognitive impairment, and are pursuing an innovative CAR-Treg program that could have broad application across a spectrum of neurodegenerative diseases. AZTherapies is a private company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. To learn more, please visit www.aztherapies.com .

Media Contact:

Jennifer LaVin

jlavin@aztherapies.com