CloudBolt 9.4 Release Offers New Powerful Integrations for Hybrid Cloud Customers

Latest version of award-winning cloud management platform features new integration with ServiceNow CMDB, more data protection choices such as Cohesity & Rubrik, and complete SCVMM support

/EIN News/ -- NORTH BETHESDA, Md., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBolt Software , the enterprise leader in cloud management and integration solutions, announced the general availability of CloudBolt 9.4. Building on CloudBolt’s product momentum this year, the new release continues to drive key themes such as speed, usability, and scalability to simplify the hybrid cloud journey. The update introduces new features such as ServiceNow Configuration Management Database (CMDB) integration, new data protection choices for Cohesity and Rubrik, System Center Virtual Machine Manager (SCVMM) and SELinux support, and improved user navigation.



“Our guiding principle has always been to meet customers wherever they are in their hybrid cloud journey,” said Rick Kilcoyne, chief product officer at CloudBolt. “With the CloudBolt 9.4 release, we’re further committing to that approach. Enhanced inventory management, better data protection choices, and comprehensive Microsoft environment support are critical capabilities that we are addressing for our customers through this release. These features will help them be more productive, secure, and flexible. We couldn't be more excited to share what's next for CloudBolt's product offerings that will simplify our customers’ workflows, so stay tuned.”

Recognized for its ease of deployment, simplicity, and unparalleled extensibility through a single platform, CloudBolt helps customers with resource provisioning, self-service IT, and hybrid cloud governance across more than 20 private and public cloud environments such as VMware, AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and many more. With the 9.4 release, CloudBolt pushes the envelope further toward advanced cloud management by simplifying the technology learning curve. The 9.4 release provides the following capabilities for hybrid cloud customers:

Seamless integration with ServiceNow CMDB

With this integration, customers can codelessly map information of servers deleted or provisioned using CloudBolt directly into ServiceNow CMDB, thus making the server data management process more efficient.

Protect your data with CloudBolt’s Cohesity and Rubrik support



CloudBolt now supports Cohesity DataProtect and Rubrik Cloud Data Management as data protection choices for their VMware-based servers. Customers can use a simple blueprint for application and backup provisioning, thus improving productivity, efficiency, and server data protection.

Streamline Microsoft environment management with SCVMM integration



Now System Center Virtual Machine Manager (SCVMM) is offered as a resource handler to help manage Microsoft environments better. With this support, customers can discover, deploy, and manage VMs on Hyper-V clusters with ease.

Complete support for SELinux from CloudBolt



The new integration allows CloudBolt to run on CentOS and RedHat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). This gives customers more flexibility to run CloudBolt on their preferred SELinux instance.

Customize your CloudBolt platform with updated dashboard



The new revised user interface in v9.4 makes it easy to customize CloudBolt dashboard to see all the relevant information of the hybrid cloud environment.

What Customers Are Saying About CloudBolt

CloudBolt is highly rated on Gartner Peer Insights – a source of verified user ratings and peer reviews by end-users, customers, and partners. CloudBolt reviews on Peer Insights include:

“Rarely does a product offer a win/win the way CloudBolt has. This product has reduced significant overhead for our Operations team while providing our development groups the level of self-service they’ve desired for a long time.” – Internal IT Manager, Healthcare, Read Review Here

“CloudBolt was able to completely replace our old Cloud Management Platform within a month of deploying it. The user interface is smooth with an easy to understand layout for customers. The admin interface is complete, in that you can configure just about everything via browser. This is a complete cloud management platform.” – Sr. Systems Analyst, Government Industry, Read Review Here

“CloudBolt provided not only the requirements we set out to find for our customers but provided much more additional capabilities that are essential to any business use case. Provides loads of day two value. Easy to install and create repeatable workloads and automation tasks as well as multi-tenancy, blueprinting, auditing tracking and features of a modern robust cloud solution in both public and private clouds.” – Principal Solutions Architect, Services Industry, Read Review Here

Try CloudBolt 9.4 Now

CloudBolt 9.4 is now generally available. Download CloudBolt for free or contact your customer success manager to upgrade to CloudBolt 9.4.

Disclaimer: Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CloudBolt Software

CloudBolt Software is the enterprise leader in cloud management and integration solutions. Our products are simple, so you achieve unrivaled time-to-value; our knowledge is deep, so you have a trusted cloud partner along your journey; our teams are obsessed with your success, so you become the enterprise IT hero. Today, CloudBolt’s award-winning cloud management platform and codeless integration solutions are deployed in enterprises worldwide for hybrid cloud. Backed by Insight Partners, CloudBolt Software is a Deloitte Fast 500 company, a CODiE award winner for cloud management, and featured in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms. For more information, visit www.cloudbolt.io .

PR Contact: