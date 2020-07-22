New Sci-Fi Inspired Educational Journal Teaches Students Basics in Multiple Fields of Mechanical Engineering

Author Wai Kit Chiang presents an engaging storyline to draw students into educational lessons in new book ‘Jonathan’s Venture’

/EIN News/ -- Scottsdale, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wai Kit Chiang’s debut book, “Jonathan’s Venture” utilizes his extensive mechanical research to present a science fiction story to both inform and entertain readers about mechanics. Formatted as an educational journal, the book introduces readers to the mechanics of non-organic autonomy, the mechanics of bio-organic autonomy and the mechanics of social autonomy. Hypotheses and speculations on these subjects are presented throughout the book to encourage readers to search further on the subjects that bring interest to the mind.

An excerpt from “Jonathan’s Venture”:

The Jonathan is a sophisticated robot. Every plate on the vessel is a cellular point in a mass cybernetic network. The central network control at the bridge of the Jonathan is so advance in consciousness and intelligence that it can monitor every cellular point, control every part of the vessel, and relay all information to the crew and officers. The UFS Jonathan is a prototype. There has been no known space vessel that can monitor itself and control itself and serve along with the crew and officers as a member of the crew.

“I was inspired to write “Jonathan’s Venture” from the research I did during my college years,” said Chiang. “About 10-11 years later, I finally found a way to put my notes and ideas together in a compelling way for educational purposes. I put all this research into a storyline to make it interesting for students to learn.”

Educators and students will find “Jonathan’s Venture” to be a useful tool when seeking to teach and learn more about the specific types of mechanics featured throughout this fascinating and informative new book.

“Jonathan’s Venture”

By Wai Kit Chiang

ISBN: 9781469181882 (softcover); 9781469181899 (hardcover); 9781469181905 (electronic)

Available at the Xlibris Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Wai Kit Chiang has a diploma in Aeronautics from Brooklyn Technical High School, a bachelor’s degree in International Relations from The City College of New York and a Master of Science degree in Network and Communications Management from the Keller School of Management at DeVry University. He currently resides in Brooklyn, New York. “Jonathan’s Venture” is Chiang’s first book.

