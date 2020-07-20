DOE Issues Request for Information on Workforce Development Needs Within the High-Performance Materials Supply Chain

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Fossil Energy (FE) issued a request for information (RFI) to understand workforce development needs within the high-performance materials supply chain.

The advanced materials supply chain consists of four segments—alloy production, shaping, finishing, and component assembly. In the fossil energy industry, these segments create high-paying jobs and contribute to a secure energy supply in the United States. However, recent events and disruptions have shifted the focus of manufacturing needs.

A workforce skilled in additive manufacturing, novel joining and welding, robotics, and automated production is required to maintain and grow a robust advanced materials supply chain. This RFI seeks information to identify the most pressing workforce needs and gaps, match skills with employment needs, and establish training programs and curricula. The collected information/data will then be used to create a targeted workforce that can address immediate demands and strengthen lasting capacity for fossil fuel applications.

DOE is requesting information from industry, academia, research laboratories, government agencies, and other stakeholders to address these workforce challenges. This is solely an RFI and not a funding opportunity announcement. Information received from this RFI may assist in establishing content for preparing future announcements.

FE’s National Energy Technology Laboratory will manage responses to the RFI, which is posted as DE-FOA-0002247. To review the RFI, please click here. Responses must be submitted by 8:00 p.m. EST on August 31, 2020, to DE-FOA-0002247@netl.doe.gov, using the subject line “DE-FOA-0002247 – RFI.”

