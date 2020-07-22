African continent needs more manufacturing industry

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 22 - Foreign Minister Téte António Tuesday in Luanda said that there was a priority for foreign investors thinking of investing in the production and transformation of products on the continent, particularly in Angola. ,

The government official provided this information during the opening, by video-conference, of the 9th meeting of the Strategic Triangle Latin America and Caribbean, Europe and Africa, to respond to the global crisis.

African countries, particularly Angola, have a very strong agricultural potential and with this it is necessary to attract the technological potential, as already existing with Brazil.

For the Minister, the most important thing at the moment is to get these partners to start processing agricultural products here on the continent.

According to the Foreign minister, economic diplomacy should also benefit agriculture, hence it is necessary to correct the current paradigm of producer/exporter to producer/transformer of various crops and in all areas.

According to the government official, the idea of the free trade zone in Africa comes from the beginning with the intention of the creation of the United States of Africa, then for the Economic Community of Africa to the present day, despite the fact that the intra African trade is only 15%.

The intention, according to the Head of the Angolan Diplomacy, is to increase to levels, for example, of 19% in Latin America, 51% in Asia, 54% in North America and 70% in Europe.

This intention, he said, is very important, bearing in mind that by 2050 the continent will have 26% of the world population (about 2.5 billion inhabitants), a large market and an age pyramid with a mostly young population.

On that occasion, Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araújo said that the current world order must respect the concept of State/Nation within democratic principles and particularly the moment the world is living with the Covid-19 pandemic.