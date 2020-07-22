Eco Innovation Group Continues to Expand Technology Pipeline with New Pressure-Based Energy Solution

/EIN News/ -- VAN NUYS, Calif., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Innovation Group, Inc. ("ECOX" or the "Company") (OTC: ECOX), an innovative company aggregating investments in new technologies that promote environmental and social well-being, and the advancement of green energy solutions, is pleased to report that the Company is in the final stages of securing the addition of a very promising series of new products to its portfolio.



This series of products centers around a remarkable innovation that harnesses pressure produced in many industrial operations and converts it to electricity capable of powering significant further operations, creating a closed loop with dramatic implications for power costs for a range of industries, including oil and gas production, water generation and delivery, natural gas distribution, and other core use cases, and even includes a brilliant innovation allowing power to be effectively stored in a specific industrial material.

“This is another tremendous example of finding a smarter way to reorganize a basic process to simultaneously save money and sharply reduce the ecological impact of everyday industrial processes,” commented Julia Otey-Raudes, CEO of ECOX. “We will provide more details very soon regarding this new technology and our new partner, but we wanted to communicate our excitement as we close in on formal integration of this remarkable technology in our portfolio of products. We aren’t going to save the world with a single holy grail idea. We are going to save it with a thousand meaningful upgrades in efficiency and design. Our new partner and his ingenious innovation will be a part of that narrative, and we will be thrilled to bring it to market.”

ECOX is working with its legal team to finalize the related definitive agreements and begin product development following its Nine-Step Process for Market Success:

Idea generation

Idea screening

Concept development and testing

Market strategy development

Business analysis

Product licensing and/or deal structure with the inventor/innovator

Product development

Test marketing/promotion

Commercialization

Otey-Raudes added, “We believe this technology has widespread commercial applicability and represents a clear value proposition across industrial applications, while reaffirming our mission to promote ecological responsibility and sustainability. Furthermore, we believe that the Company will be able to generate substantial revenue streams through this technology in the near future. We look forward to providing full details as we finalize legal terms.”

About Eco Innovation Group

Eco Innovation Group was founded by Inventors and Business Professionals to help nurture and catalyze the most innovative and impactful products and services, and to deliver those innovations to the world, improving the quality of life in our communities and the world around us, while delivering value to our shareholders. At ECOX, we are dedicated to developing and commercializing successful products. But we will never lose sight of the fact that we exist, first and foremost, to help people and improve life on the planet we all share. We take our Social Responsibility Contract seriously in all our endeavors. It is not only what we do. It is who we are. For more information, visit www.ecoig.com .

