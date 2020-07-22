Aditxt to Present at Zooming with LD

/EIN News/ -- Presentation on Tuesday, July 28th at 11:00 AM ET

Loma Linda, CA, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Aditx Therapeutics, Inc. (Aditx) (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADTX), a life sciences company developing technologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming, today announced that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Zooming with LD event on Tuesday, July 28th at 11:00 AM ET. Amro Albanna, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aditxt, will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.

Investors and other individuals may access the virtual presentation by registering here: https://calendly.com/ldmicromeetings/aditxtherapeuticspresentation?month=2020-07 and clicking on July 28th to receive the Zoom link.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those with any questions, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About Aditx Therapeutics

Aditx Therapeutics, Inc. is developing technologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. The immune monitoring technology is designed to provide a personalized comprehensive profile of the immune system. The immune reprogramming technology is currently at the pre-clinical stage and is designed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance with an objective of addressing rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. For more information, please visit: www.aditxt.com

Contact:

PCG Advisory:

Jeff Ramson

Chief Executive Officer

IR@aditxt.com

646-762-4518