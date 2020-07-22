Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 778 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,815 in the last 365 days.

Aditxt to Present at Zooming with LD

/EIN News/ -- Presentation on Tuesday, July 28th at 11:00 AM ET

Loma Linda, CA, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Aditx Therapeutics, Inc. (Aditx) (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADTX), a life sciences company developing technologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming, today announced that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Zooming with LD event on Tuesday, July 28th at 11:00 AM ET. Amro Albanna, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aditxt, will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.

Investors and other individuals may access the virtual presentation by registering here: https://calendly.com/ldmicromeetings/aditxtherapeuticspresentation?month=2020-07 and clicking on July 28th to receive the Zoom link.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those with any questions, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About Aditx Therapeutics

Aditx Therapeutics, Inc. is developing technologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. The immune monitoring technology is designed to provide a personalized comprehensive profile of the immune system. The immune reprogramming technology is currently at the pre-clinical stage and is designed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance with an objective of addressing rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. For more information, please visit: www.aditxt.com

Contact:

PCG Advisory:
Jeff Ramson
Chief Executive Officer
IR@aditxt.com
646-762-4518

Primary Logo

You just read:

Aditxt to Present at Zooming with LD

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.