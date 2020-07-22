Testing’s Critical Role in Stemming the Tide

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire — LexaGene Holdings Inc. (TSXV: LXG) (OTCQB: LXXGF) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 40+ brands in the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

Setting a new standard in testing, LexaGene Holdings Inc. (TSXV: LXG) (OTCQB: LXXGF) ( LXG Profile ) has developed a unique pathogen detection instrument—a fully automated genetic analyzer used to rapidly identify multiple pathogens, bacteria, and viruses including COVID-19. LexaGene’s breakthrough technology is highly accurate, designed to be used at sample collection sites, and can deliver test results on 27 pathogens and/or antimicrobial resistance factors at once in about an hour. LexaGene is already working with the FDA on its submission plan for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for COVID-19 testing.

Testing is the first and foremost tool in the fight against the coronavirus. But with cases in the US and around the world skyrocketing, the need for faster, more accurate tests is urgent. Public health experts across the globe agree that early detection is paramount to controlling the spread of the disease. Fast, accurate testing allows for contact tracing and isolating infections to stop rampant spread, but the country is falling short on testing as demand for tests far outstrips supply and availability.

About LexaGene Holdings Inc.

LexaGene is a biotechnology company that develops genetic analyzers for pathogen detection and other molecular markers for on-site rapid testing in veterinary diagnostics, food safety and for use in open-access markets such as clinical research, agricultural testing and biodefense. End-users simply need to collect a sample, load it onto the instrument with a sample preparation cartridge, enter sample ID and press ‘go’. The LX Analyzer delivers excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of detection and can return results in about 1 hour. The unique open-access feature is designed for custom testing so that end-users can load their own real-time PCR assays onto the instrument to target any genetic target of interest.

