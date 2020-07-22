Magnitude Software Reinvents Real-Time Operational Reporting and Analytics with Noetix 7

Puts Power of Oracle Business Application Data in Hands of Business Users

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnitude Software , provider of enterprise application data management and analytics solutions to the world’s leading businesses, today announced the release of Noetix 7, a major update to the company’s operational reporting and process analytics platform for Oracle business applications.



Noetix’s powerful data model, library of pre-built business reports and process analytics engine help enterprises unlock the value of their enterprise data and gain actionable insights to run their business. The latest version adds integrations for Oracle Cloud Applications, provides support for cloud data warehouses, and unifies the Noetix suite around an intuitive new user interface, giving customers operational reporting and rapid insights across a broad range of on-premises and cloud Oracle applications from a single portal. Integration with a broad range of business intelligence platforms provides those solutions with a rich metadata layer and framework for rapid report development, bringing the power of operational business intelligence to the business user.

“With Noetix, we’re able to arm our business users with a self-service platform to access and share information in Oracle E-Business Suite, so they can do their jobs effectively and get the answers they need without technical training or the need for IT support,” said Tom Collard, Vice President of IT for TaylorMade Golf Company. “These new capabilities will make this critical information even more accessible to our business users, enabling them to keep close watch on the pulse of our business.”

Version 7 Highlights:

Noetix Hub: Streamlines collaboration between IT, data scientists and business users with a brand-new user interface that integrates Noetix reporting and business intelligence into a single command center.

NoetixViews expands upon the most comprehensive real-time operational reporting for Oracle EBS with enhanced data models and cross-process reporting, now including more than 1,800 pre-built reports that deliver immediate business insights. The initial release of Version 7 also adds views for Oracle Cloud Applications HCM module, with support for Cloud Financials and SCM to follow shortly thereafter, enabled through an automated near-real-time extraction utility. The platform can be deployed in a replicated architecture for offloading processing from the primary database to a Microsoft Azure or Snowflake cloud data warehouse.

Noetix Generator for Power BI speeds time to value for enterprise reporting by giving customers access to strategic and operational insights with historical trending and rapid analysis, automating report development. Generator lets Power BI users “self-service” their operational questions and future-proofing reports and dashboards from application upgrades, without compromising data access security permissions and controls.

Noetix Analytics, the most comprehensive pre-built analytics solution for Oracle ERP, is now optimized for Microsoft Azure and Snowflake data warehouses. Noetix Analytics includes packaged ETL mappings to deliver data directly to the cloud, empowering users to take advantage of its scale, elasticity and performance. Noetix Analytics delivers immediate value for Oracle customers with broad application coverage for enterprise-wide strategic analysis and near real-time operational reporting.

“Today’s enterprises are often data rich and insight poor. The ability for business users to harness the power of their data for rapid insights and real-time decisions is crucial to maximize agility and gain advantage in today’s rapidly evolving business climate,” said Bas Kamphuis, General Manager, Productivity Unit for Magnitude Software. “With Noetix 7, businesses unlock access to their EBS and Oracle Cloud Application data, accelerating operational insight and facilitating alignment and optimization across business functions. Our support for cloud applications and cloud deployment models is designed for today’s hybrid cloud architectures and helps bring the power of Noetix business insights to even the most complex and distributed data landscapes.”

Availability

Noetix 7 Views, Hub and Generator for Microsoft Power BI are available starting today, with the Noetix Analytics 7 update to be released later in the third quarter.