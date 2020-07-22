Reputation.com Google Expert Hosts Webinar to Help Companies Win Customers Using The Google My Business Q&A Feature

Customers Are Knocking at Your Digital Front Door. How Will You Answer?

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation.com , provider of the first -- and only -- complete Reputation Experience Management (RXM) platform, today announced it is hosting a complimentary webinar, “ How Companies Win Using Google My Business Q&A Feature ” on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 9:00-9:30 am PT / 12:00-12:30 pm ET.



Today’s customers make decisions about engaging with businesses using information they find in Google search results — and they may never make it to your website. This major shift in consumer behavior means Google is a business’s new front door. What’s more, the Q&A feature on your Google My Business (GMB) listing provides a critical first impression. Companies that use this feature properly can increase SEO and search visibility, and improve the overall customer experience. Presented by Adam Dorfman, Reputation.com’s Director of Product Growth and in-house Google expert, the webinar will outline how to optimize GMB Q&A for maximum impact. Attendees will learn:

Why GMB Q&A is such an important part of your Google presence

How to increase customer engagement and SEO using the Q&A feature

Real life examples of businesses that are doing Q&A exceptionally well

About Reputation.com

Reputation.com pioneered the online reputation management (ORM) category and now extends its leadership position to include its award-winning Reputation Experience Management (RXM) platform that consistently delivers innovative, customer-driven solutions. The SaaS-based platform manages tens of millions of reviews and interactions across hundreds of thousands of customer touchpoints. The patented algorithms behind Reputation Score X are based on more than a decade of deep machine learning and data science expertise, providing businesses with a reliable index of brand performance that they can use to make targeted improvements. Reputation.com has over 250 integration partners, including Google, Facebook, Salesforce, J.D. Power, Amazon and Web.com, and helps businesses of all sizes across industries Get Found, Get Chosen and Get Better. To learn more, visit www.reputation.com.

Media Contact:

Shelby Valdez

202.549.7234

svaldez@reputation.com

Brigit Valencia

BOCA Communications

360.597.4516

reputation@bocacommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e85d4e19-7079-47fc-a0e6-92564c6f821a