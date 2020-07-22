Digital Ally Receives Notable Orders For Its Asset Tracking Units

/EIN News/ -- Multiple Orders to total over 600 units for Digital Ally’s 4G Cellular Asset Tracking Units



Lenexa, KS, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced the receipt of notable orders for its Asset Tracking Unit (ATU) from zTrip, Inc. (“zTrip”) and Gila River Emergency Medical Transportation Services (Gila River). These two orders total over 600 ATUs with revenue exceeding $300,000 over the lifetime of the contracts.

The Company’s ATU features 4G cellular connectivity, allowing the unit to serve as a mobile hotspot and upload crucial video evidence and data directly to the cloud when the vehicles are in use. Additional features include GPS tracking, fuel consumption reports, and other customizable data.

zTrip, one of North America’s largest taxicab companies, will implement over 500 new ATUs across its fleet nationwide. zTrip continues to push forward as an industry leader and this order demonstrates zTrip’s continued initiative for enhanced passenger and driver safety. This order comes after the previous purchase of ATUs in early 2020 for its Indianapolis location.

Gila River, a medical transportation service serving the Gila River Indian Community (AZ), will integrate 101 ATUs with its already existing DVM-250 in-car video event recorders. The ATUs are crucial for fleet managers to increase the efficiency of the fleet and will improve driver behavior.

“We’re excited to help both zTrip and Gila River protect their drivers and their customers,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, adding, “These orders reflect the dramatic increase in demand for our video evidence systems in the commercial fleet space.”

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally ®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. In addition, Digital Ally recently launched two new product lines including a non-contact thermometer/controlled-entry device under the Company’s ThermoVu™ brand and an EPA Category IV disinfectant/sanitizer under the Company’s Shield™ brand. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

