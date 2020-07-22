Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Norwood Financial Corp Announces Second Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- HONESDALE, Pa., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lewis J. Critelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp (Nasdaq Global Market-NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, announced earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2020 of $1,488,000, which was $2,034,000 lower than the similar period of last year due to increased loan loss provisions and $1,597,000 of expenses related to the acquisition of UpState New York Bancorp, Inc. (“UpState”) which closed on July 7, 2020.  Earnings per share (fully diluted) were $0.24 in the 2020 compared to $0.56 in the same period of last year.  Annualized return on average assets for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was 0.45% with an annualized return on average equity of 4.17%.  Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 totaled $4,567,000, which is $2,145,000 lower than the same six-month period of last year due primarily to increased loan loss provisions and merger related expenses.  Earnings per share (fully diluted) for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $0.73 compared to $1.06 in the 2019 period.

Total assets as of June 30, 2020 were $1.355 billion, with loans receivable of $988.7 million, deposits of $1.086 billion and stockholders’ equity of $142.7 million.  Loans receivable increased $101.0 million since June 30, 2019, while total deposits increased $105.0 million.  The increase in loans includes $67.3 million of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, while the increase in deposits also includes significant stimulus funds resulting from the PPP and CARES Act.

Non-performing assets, which include non-performing loans and foreclosed assets, totaled $3.9 million and represented 0.29% of total assets as of June 30, 2020 compared to $3.0 million, or 0.25% of total assets, as of June 30, 2019.  The allowance for loan losses totaled $10,312,000 as of June 30, 2020 and represented 1.04% of total loans outstanding, compared to $8,228,000 and 0.93%, respectively, on June 30, 2019.  

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, net interest income, on a fully-taxable equivalent basis (fte), totaled $10,088,000, an increase of $210,000 compared to the similar period in 2019.  A $101.2 million increase in average loans outstanding contributed to the increased income.  Net interest margin (fte) for the 2020 period was 3.25%, compared to 3.49% in 2019 period.  The tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets decreased 38 basis points to 3.89% compared to the prior year while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 16 basis points to 0.86%.  Net interest income (fte) for the six months ended June 30, 2020 totaled $19,991,000, which was $578,000 higher than the similar period in 2019 due to the higher volume of earning assets.  The net interest margin (fte) was 3.36% in the 2020 period and 3.46% during the first six months of 2019.  The decrease in the net interest margin (fte) reflects the growth in PPP loans and the reduced net interest spread earned due to the 1.00% interest rate on these loans.

Other income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 totaled $1,392,000 compared to $1,641,000 for the similar period in 2019.  The decrease can be attributed to a lower level of service charges and fees due to accommodations made to customers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.   For the six months ended June 30, 2020, other income totaled $3,047,000 compared to $3,201,000 in the 2019 period.  Service charges on deposits and fees on loans decreased $182,000, net,  due to accommodations made to customers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Other expenses totaled $8,092,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $1,307,000 compared to the $6,785,000 reported in the similar period of 2019 due primarily to merger related expenses of $1,597,000.  For the six months ended June 30, 2020, other expenses totaled $15,152,000 compared to $13,433,000 for the similar period in 2019.  The increase includes the $1,597,000 of merger related expenses.

Mr. Critelli commented, “Our results for the first half of 2020 have been significantly impacted by our efforts to assist our customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, restrictions on business activity and the costs associated with our acquisition of UpState New York Bancorp, Inc.  Our balance sheet reflects our success providing small business customers with PPP loans and other economic stimulus that has been provided”. Mr. Critelli further commented, “We are pleased to announce the completion of the merger on July 7th and to welcome Upstate’s shareholders to Norwood and the employees to Wayne Bank.  We also look forward to serving the customers of Bank of the Finger Lakes and Bank of Cooperstown.  We continue to search out opportunities available to us as we service our growing base of stockholders and customers.”

Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from fifteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and twelve offices in the Southern Tier of New York.  The Company’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the symbol, “NWFL”. 

Forward-Looking Statements
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements.  When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.  Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.  Those risks and uncertainties include changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, the risks and uncertainty posed by, and the effect and impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and the Company’s results of operation and financial condition, the ability to control costs and expenses, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions.  The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release references tax-equivalent net interest income, which is a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure.  Tax-equivalent net interest income was derived from GAAP interest income and net interest income using an assumed tax rate of 21%.  We believe the presentation of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.  

The following reconciles net interest income to net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis:

    Three months ended
June 30 		Six months ended
June 30
(dollars in thousands)     2020       2019     2020     2019  
           
Net Interest Income   $ 9,867   $ 9,612   $ 19,532   $ 18,882  
Taxable equivalent basis adjustment  using 21% marginal tax rate      221     266     459     531  
Net interest income on a fully taxable  equivalent basis   $ 10,088   $ 9,878   $ 19,991   $ 19,413  
           
 

 		          
This release also references average tangible equity, which is also a non-GAAP financial measure.  Average tangible equity is calculated by deducting average goodwill and other intangible assets from average stockholders’ equity.  The Company believes that disclosure of tangible equity ratios enhances investor understanding of our financial position and improves the comparability of our financial data.

The following reconciles average equity to average tangible equity:

    Three months ended
June 30 		Six months ended
June 30
(dollars in thousands)     2020     2019     2020     2019  
           
Average equity   $ 143,472   $ 129,215   $ 142,217   $ 126,993  
           
Average goodwill and other intangibles     (11,530
 )

   (11,621
 )

   (11,541 )   (11,635 )
Average tangible equity    $ 131,942   $ 117,594   $ 130,676   $ 115,358  
           
           


Contact: William S. Lance
  Executive Vice President &
  Chief Financial Officer
  NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
  570-253-8505
  www.waynebank.com
   


                                                   
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. 
Consolidated Balance Sheets  
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 
 (unaudited) 
    June 30                                          
    2020     2019                                            
ASSETS                                                  
  Cash and due from banks  $ 15,387    $ 14,207                                            
  Interest-bearing deposits with banks   67,989     4,265                                            
  Cash and cash equivalents   83,376     18,472                                            
                                                   
  Securities available for sale   196,735     238,083                                            
  Loans receivable   988,679     887,673                                            
  Less: Allowance for loan losses   10,312     8,228                                            
  Net loans receivable   978,367     879,445                                            
  Regulatory stock, at cost   3,677     3,155                                            
  Bank premises and equipment, net   14,040     13,880                                            
  Bank owned life insurance   39,183     38,340                                            
  Foreclosed real estate owned   965     1,677                                            
  Accrued interest receivable   4,383     3,979                                            
  Goodwill   11,331     11,331                                            
  Other intangible assets   191     280                                            
  Other assets   22,293     13,886                                            
  TOTAL ASSETS  $ 1,354,541    $ 1,222,528                                            
                                                   
LIABILITIES                                                  
  Deposits:                                                  
  Non-interest bearing demand  $ 284,754    $ 221,764                                            
  Interest-bearing   801,484     759,460                                            
  Total deposits   1,086,238     981,224                                            
  Short-term borrowings   55,204     48,094                                            
  Other borrowings   50,823     44,024                                            
  Accrued interest payable   2,826     3,008                                            
  Other liabilities   16,786     14,695                                            
  TOTAL LIABILITIES   1,211,877     1,091,045                                            
                                                   
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                                                  
  Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares -     -                                            
  Common Stock, $.10 par value per share,                                                  
  authorized: 20,000,000 shares,                                                  
  issued: 2020: 6,342,568 shares, 2019: 6,304,413 shares   634     630                                            
  Surplus   49,778     48,741                                            
  Retained earnings   87,939     82,127                                            
  Treasury stock, at cost: 2020: 13,778 shares, 2019: 13,807 shares   (469 )   (455 )                                          
  Accumulated other comprehensive income   4,782     440                                            
  TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   142,664     131,483                                            
                                                   
  TOTAL LIABILITIES AND                                                  
  STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  $ 1,354,541    $ 1,222,528                                            
                                                   
                                                   
                                                   
                                                   
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. 
Consolidated Statements of Income  
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 
  (unaudited) 
    Three Months Ended June 30,       Six Months Ended June 30,                              
    2020     2019         2020     2019                                
INTEREST INCOME                                                  
  Loans receivable, including fees $ 10,767   $ 10,328       $ 21,450   $ 20,298                                
  Securities   1,063     1,435         2,242     2,876                                
  Other   19     51         25     66                                
  Total Interest income   11,849     11,814         23,717     23,240                                
                                                   
INTEREST EXPENSE                                                  
  Deposits   1,630     1,839         3,420     3,568                                
  Short-term borrowings   73     85         184     209                                
  Other borrowings   279     278         581     581                                
  Total Interest expense   1,982     2,202         4,185     4,358                                
NET INTEREST INCOME   9,867     9,612         19,532     18,882                                
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES   1,300     300         2,000     750                                
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 8,567     9,312         17,532     18,132                                
                                                   
OTHER INCOME                                                  
  Service charges and fees   837     1,052         1,901     2,083                                
  Income from fiduciary activities   175     145         328     287                                
  Net realized gains on sales of securities   -     64         38     64                                
  Gains on sales of loans, net   65     67         121     110                                
  Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies   212     207         420     408                                
  Other   103     106         239     249                                
  Total other income   1,392     1,641         3,047     3,201                                
                                                   
OTHER EXPENSES                                                  
  Salaries and employee benefits   3,289     3,599         7,065     7,248                                
  Occupancy, furniture and equipment   906     940         1,875     1,864                                
  Data processing and related operations   466     472         903     920                                
  Taxes, other than income   214     179         427     340                                
  Professional fees   225     226         443     476                                
  FDIC Insurance assessment   42     84         42     155                                
  Foreclosed real estate   (2 )   (10 )       14     13                                
  Amortization of intangibles   21     27         44     56                                
  Merger related   1,597     -         1,597     -                                
  Other   1,334     1,268         2,742     2,361                                
  Total other expenses   8,092     6,785         15,152     13,433                                
                                                   
INCOME BEFORE TAX   1,867     4,168         5,427     7,900                                
INCOME TAX EXPENSE   379     646         860     1,188                                
NET INCOME  $ 1,488    $ 3,522        $ 4,567    $ 6,712                                
                                                   
Basic earnings per share $ 0.24   $ 0.56       $ 0.73   $ 1.07                                
                                                   
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.24   $ 0.56       $ 0.73   $ 1.06                                
                                                   
                                                   
                                                   
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. 
Financial Highlights (Unaudited) 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 
                                                   
For the Three Months Ended June 30   2020    2019                                           
                                                   
Net interest income  $ 9,867    $ 9,612                                            
Net income   1,488     3,522                                            
                                                   
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)   3.03 %   3.24 %                                          
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)   3.25 %   3.49 %                                          
Return on average assets   0.45 %   1.16 %                                          
Return on average equity   4.17 %   10.93 %                                          
Return on average tangible equity   4.54 %   12.01 %                                          
Basic earnings per share  $ 0.24    $ 0.56                                            
Diluted earnings per share  $ 0.24    $ 0.56                                            
                                                   
                                                   
For the Six Months Ended June 30   2020     2019                                            
                                                   
Net interest income  $ 19,532    $ 18,882                                            
Net income   4,567     6,712                                            
                                                   
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)   3.12 %   3.22 %                                          
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)   3.36 %   3.46 %                                          
Return on average assets   0.72 %   1.12 %                                          
Return on average equity   6.46 %   10.66 %                                          
Return on average tangible equity   7.03 %   11.73 %                                          
Basic earnings per share  $ 0.73    $ 1.07                                            
Diluted earnings per share  $ 0.73    $ 1.06                                            
                                                   
                                                   
As of June 30   2020     2019                                            
                                                   
Total assets  $ 1,354,541    $ 1,222,528                                            
Total loans receivable   988,679     887,673                                            
Allowance for loan losses   10,312     8,228                                            
Total deposits   1,086,238     981,224                                            
Stockholders' equity   142,664     131,483                                            
Trust assets under management   149,535     163,103                                            
                                                   
Book value per share  $ 22.62    $ 20.90                                            
Tangible book value per share  $ 20.80    $ 19.06                                            
Equity to total assets   10.53 %   10.76 %                                          
Allowance to total loans receivable   1.04 %   0.93 %                                          
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.30 %   0.15 %                                          
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.29 %   0.25 %                                          
                                                   
                                                   
                                                   
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. 
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) 
(dollars in thousands) 
    June 30     March 31     December 31     September 30   June 30                              
    2020    2020    2019    2019    2019                               
ASSETS                                                  
  Cash and due from banks  $ 15,387    $ 14,712    $ 15,038    $ 20,067    $ 14,207                                
  Interest-bearing deposits with banks   67,989     23,706     377     848     4,265                                
  Cash and cash equivalents   83,376     38,418     15,415     20,915     18,472                                
                                                   
  Securities available for sale   196,735     196,998     210,205     211,199     238,083                                
  Loans receivable   988,679     928,565     924,581     905,582     887,673                                
  Less: Allowance for loan losses   10,312     9,088     8,509     8,405     8,228                                
  Net loans receivable   978,367     919,477     916,072     897,177     879,445                                
  Regulatory stock, at cost   3,677     3,770     4,844     3,137     3,155                                
  Bank owned life insurance   39,183     38,971     38,763     38,562     38,340                                
  Bank premises and equipment, net   14,040     14,071     14,228     13,927     13,880                                
  Foreclosed real estate owned   965     1,077     1,556     1,572     1,677                                
  Goodwill and other intangibles   11,522     11,543     11,566     11,588     11,611                                
  Other assets   26,676     17,966     17,961     17,779     17,865                                
  TOTAL ASSETS  $ 1,354,541    $ 1,242,291    $ 1,230,610    $ 1,215,856    $ 1,222,528                                
                                                   
LIABILITIES                                                  
  Deposits:                                                  
  Non-interest bearing demand  $ 284,754    $ 213,359    $ 207,299    $ 231,211    $ 221,764                                
  Interest-bearing deposits   801,484     776,801     750,230     743,222     759,460                                
  Total deposits   1,086,238     990,160     957,529     974,433     981,224                                
  Borrowings   106,027     92,006     118,694     88,684     92,118                                
  Other liabilities   19,612     17,938     16,959     17,845     17,703                                
  TOTAL LIABILITIES   1,211,877     1,100,104     1,093,182     1,080,962     1,091,045                                
                                                   
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   142,664     142,187     137,428     134,894     131,483                                
                                                   
  TOTAL LIABILITIES AND                                                  
  STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  $ 1,354,541    $ 1,242,291    $ 1,230,610    $ 1,215,856    $ 1,222,528                                
                                                   
                                                   
                                                   
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. 
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 
    June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30 June 30                              
Three months ended   2020    2020    2019    2019  2019                               
INTEREST INCOME                                                  
  Loans receivable, including fees  $ 10,767    $ 10,683    $ 10,815    $ 10,776    $ 10,328                                
  Securities   1,063     1,179     1,159     1,278     1,435                                
  Other   19     6     11     5     51                                
  Total interest income   11,849     11,868     11,985     12,059     11,814                                
                                                   
INTEREST EXPENSE                                                  
  Deposits   1,630     1,790     1,784     1,787     1,839                                
  Borrowings   352     413     368     381     363                                
  Total interest expense   1,982     2,203     2,152     2,168     2,202                                
NET INTEREST INCOME   9,867     9,665     9,833     9,891     9,612                                
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES   1,300     700     200     300     300                                
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION                                                  
  FOR LOAN LOSSES   8,567     8,965     9,633     9,591     9,312                                
                                                   
OTHER INCOME                                                  
  Service charges and fees   837     1,063     1,168     1,200     1,052                                
  Income from fiduciary activities   175     153     156     167     145                                
  Net realized gains on sales of securities   -     38     21     169     64                                
  Gains on sales of loans, net   65     56     44     15     67                                
  Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies   212     208     200     222     207                                
  Other   103     136     107     109     106                                
  Total other income   1,392     1,654     1,696     1,882     1,641                                
                                                   
OTHER EXPENSES                                                  
  Salaries and employee benefits   3,289     3,777     3,740     3,667     3,599                                
  Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net   906     968     938     916     940                                
  Foreclosed real estate   (2 )   16     9     24     (10 )                              
  FDIC insurance assessment   42     -     3     (5 )   84                                
  Merger related   1,597     -     -     -     -                                
  Other   2,260     2,298     2,398     2,189     2,172                                
  Total other expenses   8,092     7,059     7,088     6,791     6,785                                
                                                   
INCOME BEFORE TAX   1,867     3,560     4,241     4,682     4,168                                
INCOME TAX EXPENSE   379     481     645     775     646                                
NET INCOME  $ 1,488    $ 3,079    $ 3,596    $ 3,907    $ 3,522                                
                                                   
Basic earnings per share  $ 0.24    $ 0.49    $ 0.57    $ 0.62    $ 0.56                                
                                                   
Diluted earnings per share  $ 0.24    $ 0.49    $ 0.57    $ 0.62    $ 0.56                                
                                                   
Book Value per share $ 22.62   $ 22.52   $ 21.67   $ 21.41   $ 20.90                                
Tangible Book Value per share   20.80     20.70     19.84     19.57     19.06                                
                                                   
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.45 %   1.01 %   1.18 %   1.27 %   1.16 %                              
Return on average equity (annualized)   4.17 %   8.79 %   10.42 %   11.56 %   10.93 %                              
Return on average tangible equity (annualized)   4.54 %   9.57 %   11.38 %   12.66 %   12.01 %                              
                                                   
Net interest spread (fte)   3.03 %   3.23 %   3.33 %   3.35 %   3.24 %                              
Net interest margin (fte)   3.25 %   3.48 %   3.59 %   3.60 %   3.49 %                              
                                                   
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   1.04 %   0.98 %   0.92 %   0.93 %   0.93 %                              
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)   0.03 %   0.05 %   0.04 %   0.05 %   0.19 %                              
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.30 %   0.30 %   0.09 %   0.15 %   0.15 %                              
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.29 %   0.31 %   0.19 %   0.24 %   0.25 %                              
                                                   

