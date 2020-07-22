ManTech Wins $87M Navy Contract to Provide Innovative, Secure IT Software Research, Development and Engineering for Naval Sea Systems Command

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT) announced today that it has been awarded a five-year $87 million task order to provide advanced IT Software Research, Development and Engineering in support of the Navy Maritime Maintenance Enterprise Solution (NMMES) for the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) ship maintenance mission.



ManTech was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DoD IAC) Multiple Award Contract (MAC). DoD IAC MAC task orders are competitively awarded by the U.S. Air Force Installation Contracting Center (AFICC) for work at various U.S. military organizations.

“ManTech has supported NAVSEA for 35 years across the full spectrum of engineering requirements, with more than 10 years of direct support to the public shipyards and ship maintenance organizations where NMMES is employed,” said Andy Twomey, ManTech Executive Vice President and General Manager, Defense Sector. “By Bringing Digital to the Mission® with innovative solutions ranging from Robotic Process Automation to Agile DevSecOps software modeling and AI-automated cybersecurity, ManTech will improve the quality, integration and efficiency of the NMMES architecture to enhance ship maintenance operations and improve readiness for the Navy’s most critical surface and submarine platforms.”

The NMMES is the IT toolset used in the Navy’s ship maintenance and repair at its four public Naval shipyards: Norfolk, Portsmouth, Puget Sound and Pearl Harbor. ManTech’s work will leverage AI-generated automation and DevSecOps to accelerate cost-efficient software development cycle times, speeding maintenance activity access to the highest quality high-technology solutions with greater leverage on an expansive data library. ManTech’s extensive experience in full-spectrum cybersecurity for the U.S. Department of Defense will help ensure that all solutions developed and deployed are protected by military grade cyber.

About DoD IAC Program

The DoD IAC program operates as a part of the Defense Technical Information Center and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in the 1940s, the IAC program supports the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information (STI) development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community. The DoD IAC serves as a bridge between the warfighter and the acquisition community, offering an enhanced research base of STI and flexible MACs that yield new STI for reuse within DoD daily.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 52 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com .

