Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2020 First Half Financial Results
/EIN News/ -- MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the 2020 first half and second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
2020 First Half Financial Highlights versus 2019 First Half (unless noted):
- Net interest income up 1.3% to $20.8 million
- Noninterest income increased 5.7% to $2.6 million
- Net income totaled $4.0 million and included a $3.4 million increase in the year-to-date provision for loan losses as a result of the COVID-19 crisis
- Book value per share was up 6.7% to a record $22.09 per share
- Tangible book value(1) per share was up 7.7% to $19.42 per share
- Total loans increased 11.2% to $1.11 billion
- Approved 1,343 PPP applications for $142.7 million during the second quarter
- Net charge-offs declined 37.1% to $0.3 million
- Second quarter provision was $1.0 million, compared to $2.7 million for the first quarter
- Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans was 104.2%, compared to 68.1% for the same period last year
- Equity to assets increased slightly to 10.5%
Thomas G. Caldwell, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “We continue to focus on protecting our customers and employees, while helping our communities respond to the unprecedented challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. After temporarily restricting walk-in transactions in our bank lobbies in late March, all our branches reopened for lobby banking during the second quarter. We have implemented safeguards to ensure we are doing our part to protect the health and well-being of our communities. This includes requiring all employees to wear masks, limiting the number of customers allowed in our branches at one time, encouraging customers to social distance, installing partitions to limit exposure, offering special lobby hours for at-risk customers, and allowing employees to work from home. I am extremely pleased with how our team and customers have responded to the operational adjustments we have made because of the pandemic.”
Mr. Caldwell continued, “At the same time we were adapting the Bank to operate safely throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we quickly implemented our Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) process. During the second quarter, we successfully secured $142.7 million for 1,343 small businesses throughout Ohio and protected over 12,000 jobs. The PPP process has driven significant loan and deposit growth during the quarter, and we are currently adjusting our focus to help customers qualify for forgiveness as permitted under the program. I am encouraged that approximately 47% of PPP applicants booked were to small businesses without a prior banking relationship demonstrating our ability to serve our communities and the need for local and responsive financial relationships.”
“For the second quarter, net interest income increased 4.4% reflecting the proactive adjustments we made to increase the yield on investment securities and reduce our cost of funds. In addition, we were able to offset the operational and financial challenges caused by the COVID-19 crisis and the low rate environment. Our book value increased 6.7% from the prior year period to a record of $22.09 per share, and noninterest income increased 15.1% to a quarterly record of $1.5 million. While the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, we remain dedicated to managing items under our control and maximizing shareholder value by profitably serving our Northeast and Central Ohio communities,” concluded Mr. Caldwell.
Income Statement
For the 2020 first half, net interest income increased 1.3% to $20.8 million, compared to $20.5 million for the same period last year. Year-to-date, the net interest margin was 3.56%, compared to 3.67% for the same period last year. Net interest income for the 2020 second quarter was $10.7 million, compared to $10.3 million for the 2019 second quarter. The 4.4% increase in net interest income for the 2020 second quarter was largely a result of a 29.6% reduction in interest expense. The net interest margin for the 2020 second quarter was 3.49%, compared to 3.65% for the same period of 2019.
For the 2020 first half, noninterest income was $2.6 million, compared to $2.4 million for the same period last year. Noninterest income for the 2020 second quarter was $1.5 million, compared to $1.3 million for the same period last year.
For the 2020 first half, noninterest expense decreased 0.3% to $14.9 million, compared to $15.0 million for the same period last year. Operating costs in the 2020 second quarter increased 2.8% to $7.7 million from $7.5 million for the 2019 second quarter.
Donald L. Stacy, Chief Financial Officer stated, “We continue to prudently increase our allowance for loan losses and took a $1.0 million provision in the quarter, in addition to the $2.7 million provision incurred during the first quarter. As a result, our allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans was 104.2% at June 30, 2020, compared to 68.1% at June 30, 2019. We continue working on providing temporary relief to our customers and have modified 362 loans. We continue to believe our asset quality was strong heading into the crisis, and nonperforming assets are down 3.0% from the prior year period, while year-to-date charge-offs have declined 37.1%.”
“As benchmark rates have declined, we have quickly reduced our funding costs and our cost of funds have improved from 1.29% at June 30, 2019 to 0.83% at June 30, 2020. In addition, we continue to focus on proactively controlling expenses and second quarter noninterest expenses were up less than 3.0% and expenses are down slightly through the first six months of the year. We believe our focus on asset quality, liquidity, and profitability provides us with the flexibility to navigate the current economic challenges associated with the COVID-19 crisis, while providing local, dedicated and responsive financial services to our communities.”
Net income for the 2020 first half ended June 30, 2020, was $4.0 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, compared to $6.3 million, or $0.97 per diluted share for the same period last year. The decline in net income for the first half ended June 30, 2020 was primarily due to a $3.4 million increase in the year-to-date provision for loan losses as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. Net income for the 2020 second quarter ended June 30, 2020, was $3.0 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $3.3 million, or $0.50 per diluted share for the same period last year. The 2020 second quarter provision for loan losses increased $0.9 million, from the prior year period.
Balance Sheet
Total assets at June 30, 2020, increased 4.3% to approximately $1.34 billion from $1.29 billion at June 30, 2019. Net loans at June 30, 2020, were $1.10 billion, compared to $990.9 million at June 30, 2019, and $977.5 million at December 31, 2019. The 11.0% year-over-year improvement in net loans was primarily a result of PPP loans originated during the quarter.
Total deposits at June 30, 2020, were $1.16 billion, compared to $1.05 billion at June 30, 2019. The 10.2% increase in deposits was driven by PPP deposits and pandemic uncertainty. The investment portfolio, which is entirely classified as available for sale, was $112.5 million June 30, 2020, compared with $98.8 million at June 30, 2019.
Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
At the end of the 2020 second quarter, shareholders’ equity increased 4.8% to $140.7 million compared to $134.3 million at June 30, 2019. On a per share basis, shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2020, was $22.09 compared to $20.70 at the same period last year.
Tangible stockholders’ equity(1) increased 5.8% to $123.7 million for the 2020 second quarter, compared to $117.0 million at June 30, 2019. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) was $19.42 at June 30, 2020, compared to $18.04 at June 30, 2019.
Through the first six months of 2020, the company declared cash dividends of $0.30 per share, compared to $0.28 per share for the same period last year.
At June 30, 2020, the company had an equity to assets leverage ratio of 10.47%, compared to 10.42% at June 30, 2019.
Asset Quality
The provision for loan losses for the 2020 second quarter was $1.0 million versus $110,000 for the same period last year. Most of the increased provision is the result of increases to the economic conditions qualitative factors. Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2020, were $10.5 million, compared to $10.8 million at June 30, 2019.
Net charge-offs for the 2020 second quarter were $34,000, or 0.01% of average loans, annualized, compared to $12,000, or 0.00% of average loans, annualized at June 30, 2019. Year-to-date net charge-offs were $298,000, or 0.06% of average loans, annualized compared to $474,000, or 0.10% of average loans, annualized for the same period last year. The allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2020, stood at $10.2 million, or 0.92% of total loans, compared to $7.3 million, or 0.73% of total loans at June 30, 2019.
COVID-19 Update
The following table provides information with respect to our commercial loans by type at June 30, 2020.
|At Risk Loans at June 30, 2020
|Loan Type
|Number of
Loans
|Balance
(in thousands)
|% of Total
Loans
|Retail
|270
|$
|195,550
|17.6
|%
|Multifamily & Residential NOO
|354
|120,697
|10.9
|%
|Ambulatory Care, Nursing/Rehabilitation and Social Assistance
|218
|81,491
|7.3
|%
|Hospitality & tourism
|58
|44,923
|4.0
|%
|Restaurant/food service/bar
|136
|24,938
|2.3
|%
|Other
|219
|20,208
|1.8
|%
|Total
|1,255
|$
|487,807
|43.9
|%
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, was signed into law on March 27, 2020, and as a qualified SBA lender, we were automatically authorized to originate PPP loans.
As of June 30, 2020, we approved 1,343 applications for up to $142.7 million of loans under the PPP.
As of June 30, 2020, we modified 362 loans aggregating $214.8 million primarily consisting of the deferral of principal and interest payments and the extension of the maturity date.
Details with respect to actual loan modifications are as follows:
|Deferrals at June 30, 2020
|Loan Type
|Number of
Loans
|Balance
(in thousands)
|% of Total
Loans
|Retail
|58
|$
|89,438
|8.1
|%
|Multifamily & Residential NOO
|16
|7,628
|0.7
|%
|Ambulatory Care, Nursing/Rehabilitation and Social Assistance
|10
|22,456
|2.0
|%
|Hospitality & tourism
|23
|35,700
|3.2
|%
|Restaurant/food service/bar
|10
|5,216
|0.5
|%
|Other
|245
|54,379
|4.9
|%
|Total
|362
|$
|214,817
|19.4
|%
About Middlefield Banc Corp.
Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.34 billion at June 30, 2020. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.
Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank
(1) This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.’s tangible book value per share and return on average tangible equity, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.
This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain “forward-looking statements” relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.’s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.’s financial operations or customers; (7) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; (8) changes in the securities markets; or (9) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.
|MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
|Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|Balance Sheets (period end)
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|55,741
|$
|53,533
|$
|35,113
|$
|118,956
|$
|133,372
|Federal funds sold
|2,520
|1,800
|-
|1,069
|2,010
|Cash and cash equivalents
|58,261
|55,333
|35,113
|120,025
|135,382
|Equity securities, at fair value
|581
|550
|710
|628
|660
|Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
|112,529
|102,959
|105,733
|105,041
|98,809
|Loans held for sale
|4,151
|513
|1,220
|791
|431
|Loans:
|Commercial real estate:
|Owner occupied
|110,134
|113,272
|102,386
|106,839
|109,944
|Non-owner occupied
|300,577
|292,775
|302,180
|312,049
|307,562
|Multifamily
|37,604
|52,276
|62,028
|70,633
|75,252
|Residential real estate
|227,427
|233,900
|234,798
|236,280
|232,168
|Commercial and industrial
|240,096
|106,797
|89,527
|85,861
|85,520
|Home equity lines of credit
|117,196
|114,933
|112,248
|111,459
|113,662
|Construction and other
|66,015
|71,186
|66,680
|60,957
|58,161
|Consumer installment
|11,210
|12,861
|14,411
|15,204
|15,963
|Total loans
|1,110,259
|998,000
|984,258
|999,282
|998,232
|Less allowance for loan and lease losses
|10,210
|9,244
|6,768
|7,001
|7,304
|Net loans
|1,100,049
|988,756
|977,490
|992,281
|990,928
|Premises and equipment, net
|18,962
|17,653
|17,874
|17,182
|16,788
|Goodwill
|15,071
|15,071
|15,071
|15,071
|15,071
|Core deposit intangibles
|1,890
|1,973
|2,056
|2,141
|2,227
|Bank-owned life insurance
|16,723
|16,618
|16,511
|16,403
|16,294
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|15,078
|14,513
|10,697
|11,015
|11,832
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|1,343,295
|$
|1,213,939
|$
|1,182,475
|$
|1,280,578
|$
|1,288,422
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|$
|270,738
|$
|206,372
|$
|191,370
|$
|199,235
|$
|198,817
|Interest-bearing demand
|136,722
|125,184
|107,844
|107,033
|94,266
|Money market
|168,842
|156,556
|160,826
|155,419
|152,885
|Savings
|218,545
|175,468
|192,003
|182,005
|194,505
|Time
|363,420
|340,130
|368,800
|390,721
|411,034
|Total deposits
|1,158,267
|1,003,710
|1,020,843
|1,034,413
|1,051,507
|Short-term borrowings
|20,417
|60,000
|5,075
|92,000
|85,000
|Other borrowings
|17,162
|12,662
|12,750
|12,359
|12,449
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|6,779
|4,880
|6,032
|5,893
|5,206
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|1,202,625
|1,081,252
|1,044,700
|1,144,665
|1,154,162
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY *
|Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 7,298,829
|shares issued, 6,369,467 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2020
|86,722
|86,722
|86,617
|86,617
|86,590
|Retained earnings
|67,125
|65,140
|65,063
|62,886
|60,517
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|3,761
|(2,237
|)
|1,842
|2,157
|1,377
|Treasury stock, at cost; 929,362 shares as of June 30, 2020
|(16,938
|)
|(16,938
|)
|(15,747
|)
|(15,747
|)
|(14,224
|)
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|140,670
|132,687
|137,775
|135,913
|134,260
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|1,343,295
|$
|1,213,939
|$
|1,182,475
|$
|1,280,578
|$
|1,288,422
|* All share and per share information has been adjusted for a two-for-one stock split completed on November 8, 2019
|MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
|Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|Statements of Income
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2020
|2019
|INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|12,281
|$
|12,078
|$
|12,392
|$
|12,804
|$
|12,706
|$
|24,359
|$
|25,194
|Interest-earning deposits in other institutions
|7
|94
|124
|193
|169
|101
|356
|Federal funds sold
|-
|21
|22
|24
|25
|21
|32
|Investment securities:
|Taxable interest
|206
|157
|197
|206
|214
|363
|393
|Tax-exempt interest
|634
|629
|661
|613
|553
|1,263
|1,118
|Dividends on stock
|27
|30
|40
|45
|53
|57
|111
|Total interest and dividend income
|13,155
|13,009
|13,436
|13,885
|13,720
|26,164
|27,204
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|2,336
|2,865
|3,014
|3,173
|3,277
|5,201
|6,222
|Short-term borrowings
|32
|35
|34
|42
|79
|67
|292
|Other borrowings
|62
|76
|80
|92
|95
|138
|191
|Total interest expense
|2,430
|2,976
|3,128
|3,307
|3,451
|5,406
|6,705
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|10,725
|10,033
|10,308
|10,578
|10,269
|20,758
|20,499
|Provision for loan losses
|1,000
|2,740
|460
|80
|110
|3,740
|350
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION
|FOR LOAN LOSSES
|9,725
|7,293
|9,848
|10,498
|10,159
|17,018
|20,149
|NONINTEREST INCOME
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|566
|553
|577
|571
|530
|1,119
|1,038
|Investment securities gains on sale, net
|-
|-
|-
|4
|190
|-
|190
|Gain (loss) on equity securities
|31
|(160
|)
|82
|(32
|)
|(14
|)
|(129
|)
|44
|Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
|105
|107
|108
|109
|109
|212
|214
|Gains on sale of loans
|381
|114
|148
|128
|98
|495
|157
|Other income
|412
|460
|390
|325
|386
|872
|788
|Total noninterest income
|1,495
|1,074
|1,305
|1,105
|1,299
|2,569
|2,431
|NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|Salaries and employee benefits
|4,076
|3,524
|4,049
|4,272
|4,078
|7,600
|8,202
|Occupancy expense
|483
|550
|580
|535
|496
|1,033
|1,049
|Equipment expense
|307
|273
|270
|244
|291
|580
|526
|Data processing costs
|684
|666
|614
|580
|549
|1,350
|1,014
|Ohio state franchise tax
|281
|268
|262
|262
|261
|549
|520
|Federal deposit insurance expense
|74
|123
|-
|-
|100
|197
|230
|Professional fees
|369
|349
|448
|401
|403
|718
|834
|Advertising expense
|217
|209
|128
|202
|200
|426
|403
|Software amortization expense
|74
|141
|159
|182
|152
|215
|297
|Core deposit intangible amortization
|83
|83
|85
|86
|85
|166
|170
|Other expense
|1,041
|1,066
|783
|909
|867
|2,107
|1,737
|Total noninterest expense
|7,689
|7,252
|7,378
|7,673
|7,482
|14,941
|14,982
|Income before income taxes
|3,531
|1,115
|3,775
|3,930
|3,976
|4,646
|7,598
|Income taxes
|565
|74
|634
|661
|686
|639
|1,297
|NET INCOME
|$
|2,966
|$
|1,041
|$
|3,141
|$
|3,269
|$
|3,290
|$
|4,007
|$
|6,301
|
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
|Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Per common share data (5)
|Net income per common share - basic
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.97
|Net income per common share - diluted
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.97
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.28
|Book value per share (period end)
|$
|22.09
|$
|20.83
|$
|21.45
|$
|21.16
|$
|20.70
|$
|22.09
|$
|20.70
|Tangible book value per share (period end) (2) (3)
|$
|19.42
|$
|18.16
|$
|18.78
|$
|18.48
|$
|18.04
|$
|19.42
|$
|18.04
|Dividends declared
|$
|956
|$
|964
|$
|964
|$
|900
|$
|912
|$
|1,920
|$
|1,821
|Dividend yield
|2.91
|%
|3.82
|%
|2.28
|%
|2.37
|%
|2.74
|%
|2.91
|%
|2.75
|%
|Dividend payout ratio
|32.23
|%
|92.60
|%
|30.69
|%
|27.53
|%
|27.72
|%
|47.92
|%
|28.90
|%
|Average shares outstanding - basic
|6,369,467
|6,417,109
|6,423,543
|6,458,258
|6,502,508
|6,393,288
|6,500,406
|Average shares outstanding - diluted
|6,388,118
|6,429,443
|6,455,387
|6,479,066
|6,514,946
|6,412,585
|6,513,050
|Period ending shares outstanding
|6,369,467
|6,369,467
|6,423,630
|6,423,130
|6,485,170
|6,369,467
|6,485,170
|Selected ratios
|Return on average assets
|0.90
|%
|0.35
|%
|1.04
|%
|1.07
|%
|1.09
|%
|0.78
|%
|1.05
|%
|Return on average equity
|8.56
|%
|3.01
|%
|8.87
|%
|9.41
|%
|9.79
|%
|5.79
|%
|9.58
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (2) (4)
|9.76
|%
|3.43
|%
|10.11
|%
|10.76
|%
|11.23
|%
|6.59
|%
|11.02
|%
|Efficiency (1)
|61.29
|%
|63.47
|%
|61.75
|%
|63.93
|%
|63.03
|%
|62.33
|%
|63.66
|%
|Equity to assets at period end
|10.47
|%
|10.93
|%
|11.65
|%
|10.61
|%
|10.42
|%
|10.47
|%
|10.42
|%
|Noninterest expense to average assets
|0.58
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.62
|%
|1.44
|%
|1.24
|%
|(1) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income
|(2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures below
|(3) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding
|(4) Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity
|(5) All share and per share information has been adjusted for the two-for-one stock split completed on November 8, 2019
|MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
|Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|(unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|Yields
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable (2)
|4.53
|%
|4.95
|%
|4.97
|%
|5.09
|%
|5.09
|%
|4.73
|%
|5.08
|%
|Investment securities (2)
|3.76
|%
|3.62
|%
|3.94
|%
|3.80
|%
|3.70
|%
|3.69
|%
|3.71
|%
|Interest-earning deposits with other banks
|0.23
|%
|1.40
|%
|1.65
|%
|2.31
|%
|2.21
|%
|0.72
|%
|2.24
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|4.27
|%
|4.69
|%
|4.75
|%
|4.86
|%
|4.86
|%
|4.47
|%
|4.85
|%
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|0.35
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.39
|%
|0.36
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.33
|%
|Money market deposits
|0.93
|%
|1.41
|%
|1.41
|%
|1.43
|%
|1.40
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.50
|%
|Savings deposits
|0.21
|%
|0.50
|%
|0.62
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.75
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|2.00
|%
|2.12
|%
|2.18
|%
|2.18
|%
|2.35
|%
|2.06
|%
|2.27
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1.11
|%
|1.39
|%
|1.43
|%
|1.48
|%
|1.56
|%
|1.25
|%
|1.51
|%
|Non-Deposit Funding:
|Borrowings
|0.53
|%
|1.62
|%
|2.52
|%
|3.03
|%
|2.70
|%
|0.83
|%
|2.57
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1.07
|%
|1.40
|%
|1.46
|%
|1.51
|%
|1.59
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.56
|%
|Cost of deposits
|0.85
|%
|1.13
|%
|1.15
|%
|1.20
|%
|1.26
|%
|0.98
|%
|1.22
|%
|Cost of funds
|0.83
|%
|1.14
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.29
|%
|0.98
|%
|1.27
|%
|Net interest margin (1)
|3.49
|%
|3.63
|%
|3.66
|%
|3.72
|%
|3.65
|%
|3.56
|%
|3.67
|%
|(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
|(2) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.
|For the Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|Asset quality data
|2020
|
2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|9,803
|$
|8,405
|$
|8,879
|$
|10,053
|$
|10,671
|Troubled debt restructuring
|-
|-
|90 day past due and accruing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|58
|Nonperforming loans (1)
|9,803
|8,405
|8,879
|10,053
|10,729
|Other real estate owned
|687
|456
|155
|89
|89
|Nonperforming assets
|$
|10,490
|$
|8,861
|$
|9,034
|$
|10,142
|$
|10,818
|Allowance for loan losses
|$
|10,210
|$
|9,244
|$
|6,768
|$
|7,001
|$
|7,304
|Allowance for loan losses/total loans
|0.92
|%
|0.93
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.70
|%
|0.73
|%
|Net charge-offs:
|Quarter-to-date
|$
|34
|$
|264
|$
|693
|$
|383
|$
|12
|Year-to-date
|298
|264
|1,550
|857
|474
|Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized:
|Quarter-to-date
|0.01
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.00
|%
|Year-to-date
|0.06
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.10
|%
|Nonperforming loans/total loans
|0.88
|%
|0.84
|%
|0.90
|%
|1.01
|%
|1.07
|%
|Allowance for loan losses/nonperforming loans
|104.15
|%
|109.98
|%
|76.22
|%
|69.64
|%
|68.08
|%
|Nonperforming assets/total assets
|0.78
|%
|0.73
|%
|0.76
|%
|0.79
|%
|0.84
|%
|(1) Nonperforming loans exclude troubled debt restructurings that are performing in accordance with their terms over a prescribed period of time.
|Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity *
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Stockholders' Equity
|$
|140,670
|$
|132,687
|$
|137,775
|$
|135,913
|$
|134,260
|$
|140,670
|$
|134,260
|Less Goodwill and other intangibles
|16,961
|17,044
|17,127
|17,212
|17,298
|16,961
|17,298
|Tangible Common Equity
|$
|123,709
|$
|115,643
|$
|120,648
|$
|118,701
|$
|116,962
|$
|123,709
|$
|116,962
|Shares outstanding
|6,369,467
|6,369,467
|6,423,630
|6,423,130
|6,485,170
|6,369,467
|6,485,170
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|19.42
|$
|18.16
|$
|18.78
|$
|18.48
|$
|18.04
|$
|19.42
|$
|18.04
|Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Average Stockholders' Equity
|$
|139,287
|$
|139,208
|$
|140,475
|$
|137,843
|$
|134,836
|$
|139,287
|$
|132,643
|Less Average Goodwill and other intangibles
|17,002
|17,085
|17,169
|17,254
|17,339
|17,043
|17,381
|Average Tangible Common Equity
|$
|122,285
|$
|122,123
|$
|123,306
|$
|120,589
|$
|117,497
|$
|122,244
|$
|115,262
|Net income
|$
|2,966
|$
|1,041
|$
|3,141
|$
|3,269
|$
|3,290
|$
|4,007
|$
|6,301
|Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)
|9.76
|%
|3.43
|%
|10.11
|%
|10.76
|%
|11.23
|%
|6.59
|%
|11.02
|%
|* All share and per share information has been adjusted for a two-for-one stock split completed on November 8, 2019
|
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
|Average Balance Sheets
|(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable (3)
|$
|1,092,095
|$
|12,281
|4.53
|%
|$
|1,002,346
|$
|12,706
|5.09
|%
|Investment securities (3)
|107,765
|840
|3.76
|%
|99,022
|767
|3.70
|%
|Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)
|58,541
|34
|0.23
|%
|44,747
|247
|2.21
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,258,401
|13,155
|4.27
|%
|1,146,115
|13,720
|4.86
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets
|62,976
|61,267
|Total assets
|$
|1,321,377
|$
|1,207,382
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|129,917
|$
|112
|0.35
|%
|$
|98,929
|$
|88
|0.36
|%
|Money market deposits
|164,434
|381
|0.93
|%
|159,705
|558
|1.40
|%
|Savings deposits
|198,967
|104
|0.21
|%
|195,451
|336
|0.69
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|350,298
|1,739
|2.00
|%
|390,997
|2,295
|2.35
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|55,973
|32
|0.23
|%
|13,354
|79
|2.37
|%
|Other borrowings
|15,615
|62
|1.60
|%
|12,489
|95
|3.05
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|915,204
|2,430
|1.07
|%
|870,925
|3,451
|1.59
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|262,575
|198,234
|Other liabilities
|4,311
|3,387
|Stockholders' equity
|139,287
|134,836
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,321,377
|$
|1,207,382
|Net interest income
|$
|10,725
|$
|10,269
|Interest rate spread (1)
|3.20
|%
|3.27
|%
|Net interest margin (2)
|3.49
|%
|3.65
|%
|Ratio of average interest-earning assets to
|average interest-bearing liabilities
|137.50
|%
|131.60
|%
|(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
|(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
|(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $190 and $168 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
|(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
|For the Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2020
|2020
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable (3)
|$
|1,092,095
|$
|12,281
|4.53
|%
|$
|984,034
|$
|12,078
|4.95
|%
|Investment securities (3)
|107,765
|840
|3.76
|%
|105,894
|786
|3.62
|%
|Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)
|58,541
|34
|0.23
|%
|41,717
|145
|1.40
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,258,401
|13,155
|4.27
|%
|1,131,645
|13,009
|4.69
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets
|62,976
|65,003
|Total assets
|$
|1,321,377
|$
|1,196,648
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|129,917
|$
|112
|0.35
|%
|$
|113,691
|$
|119
|0.42
|%
|Money market deposits
|164,434
|381
|0.93
|%
|158,008
|552
|1.41
|%
|Savings deposits
|198,967
|104
|0.21
|%
|183,137
|226
|0.50
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|350,298
|1,739
|2.00
|%
|373,866
|1,968
|2.12
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|55,973
|32
|0.23
|%
|14,808
|35
|0.95
|%
|Other borrowings
|15,615
|62
|1.60
|%
|12,703
|76
|2.41
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|915,204
|2,430
|1.07
|%
|856,213
|2,976
|1.40
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|262,575
|195,411
|Other liabilities
|4,311
|5,816
|Stockholders' equity
|139,287
|139,208
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,321,377
|$
|1,196,648
|Net interest income
|$
|10,725
|$
|10,033
|Interest rate spread (1)
|3.20
|%
|3.29
|%
|Net interest margin (2)
|3.49
|%
|3.63
|%
|Ratio of average interest-earning assets to
|average interest-bearing liabilities
|137.50
|%
|132.17
|%
|(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
|(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
|(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $190 and $189 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.
|(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable (3)
|$
|1,038,064
|$
|24,359
|4.73
|%
|$
|1,001,344
|$
|25,194
|5.08
|%
|Investment securities (3)
|106,829
|1,626
|3.69
|%
|98,253
|1,511
|3.71
|%
|Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)
|50,129
|179
|0.72
|%
|45,015
|499
|2.24
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,195,022
|26,164
|4.47
|%
|1,144,612
|27,204
|4.85
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets
|63,990
|60,912
|Total assets
|$
|1,259,012
|$
|1,205,524
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|121,804
|$
|229
|0.38
|%
|$
|96,594
|$
|160
|0.33
|%
|Money market deposits
|161,221
|934
|1.17
|%
|176,970
|1,313
|1.50
|%
|Savings deposits
|191,052
|331
|0.35
|%
|201,650
|753
|0.75
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|362,082
|3,707
|2.06
|%
|355,620
|3,996
|2.27
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|35,390
|67
|0.38
|%
|24,372
|292
|2.42
|%
|Other borrowings
|14,159
|138
|1.96
|%
|13,473
|191
|2.86
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|885,708
|5,406
|1.23
|%
|868,679
|6,705
|1.56
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|228,993
|199,332
|Other liabilities
|5,024
|4,870
|Stockholders' equity
|139,287
|132,643
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,259,012
|$
|1,205,524
|Net interest income
|$
|20,758
|$
|20,499
|Interest rate spread (1)
|3.24
|%
|3.29
|%
|Net interest margin (2)
|3.56
|%
|3.67
|%
|Ratio of average interest-earning assets to
|average interest-bearing liabilities
|134.92
|%
|131.76
|%
|(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
|(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
|(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $379 and $338 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
|(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.