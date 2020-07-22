Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2020 First Half Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the 2020 first half and second quarter ended June 30, 2020.



2020 First Half Financial Highlights versus 2019 First Half (unless noted):

Net interest income up 1.3% to $20.8 million

Noninterest income increased 5.7% to $2.6 million

Net income totaled $4.0 million and included a $3.4 million increase in the year-to-date provision for loan losses as a result of the COVID-19 crisis

Book value per share was up 6.7% to a record $22.09 per share

Tangible book value (1) per share was up 7.7% to $19.42 per share

Total loans increased 11.2% to $1.11 billion

Approved 1,343 PPP applications for $142.7 million during the second quarter

Net charge-offs declined 37.1% to $0.3 million

Second quarter provision was $1.0 million, compared to $2.7 million for the first quarter

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans was 104.2%, compared to 68.1% for the same period last year

Equity to assets increased slightly to 10.5%

Thomas G. Caldwell, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “We continue to focus on protecting our customers and employees, while helping our communities respond to the unprecedented challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. After temporarily restricting walk-in transactions in our bank lobbies in late March, all our branches reopened for lobby banking during the second quarter. We have implemented safeguards to ensure we are doing our part to protect the health and well-being of our communities. This includes requiring all employees to wear masks, limiting the number of customers allowed in our branches at one time, encouraging customers to social distance, installing partitions to limit exposure, offering special lobby hours for at-risk customers, and allowing employees to work from home. I am extremely pleased with how our team and customers have responded to the operational adjustments we have made because of the pandemic.”

Mr. Caldwell continued, “At the same time we were adapting the Bank to operate safely throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we quickly implemented our Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) process. During the second quarter, we successfully secured $142.7 million for 1,343 small businesses throughout Ohio and protected over 12,000 jobs. The PPP process has driven significant loan and deposit growth during the quarter, and we are currently adjusting our focus to help customers qualify for forgiveness as permitted under the program. I am encouraged that approximately 47% of PPP applicants booked were to small businesses without a prior banking relationship demonstrating our ability to serve our communities and the need for local and responsive financial relationships.”

“For the second quarter, net interest income increased 4.4% reflecting the proactive adjustments we made to increase the yield on investment securities and reduce our cost of funds. In addition, we were able to offset the operational and financial challenges caused by the COVID-19 crisis and the low rate environment. Our book value increased 6.7% from the prior year period to a record of $22.09 per share, and noninterest income increased 15.1% to a quarterly record of $1.5 million. While the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, we remain dedicated to managing items under our control and maximizing shareholder value by profitably serving our Northeast and Central Ohio communities,” concluded Mr. Caldwell.

Income Statement

For the 2020 first half, net interest income increased 1.3% to $20.8 million, compared to $20.5 million for the same period last year. Year-to-date, the net interest margin was 3.56%, compared to 3.67% for the same period last year. Net interest income for the 2020 second quarter was $10.7 million, compared to $10.3 million for the 2019 second quarter. The 4.4% increase in net interest income for the 2020 second quarter was largely a result of a 29.6% reduction in interest expense. The net interest margin for the 2020 second quarter was 3.49%, compared to 3.65% for the same period of 2019.

For the 2020 first half, noninterest income was $2.6 million, compared to $2.4 million for the same period last year. Noninterest income for the 2020 second quarter was $1.5 million, compared to $1.3 million for the same period last year.

For the 2020 first half, noninterest expense decreased 0.3% to $14.9 million, compared to $15.0 million for the same period last year. Operating costs in the 2020 second quarter increased 2.8% to $7.7 million from $7.5 million for the 2019 second quarter.

Donald L. Stacy, Chief Financial Officer stated, “We continue to prudently increase our allowance for loan losses and took a $1.0 million provision in the quarter, in addition to the $2.7 million provision incurred during the first quarter. As a result, our allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans was 104.2% at June 30, 2020, compared to 68.1% at June 30, 2019. We continue working on providing temporary relief to our customers and have modified 362 loans. We continue to believe our asset quality was strong heading into the crisis, and nonperforming assets are down 3.0% from the prior year period, while year-to-date charge-offs have declined 37.1%.”

“As benchmark rates have declined, we have quickly reduced our funding costs and our cost of funds have improved from 1.29% at June 30, 2019 to 0.83% at June 30, 2020. In addition, we continue to focus on proactively controlling expenses and second quarter noninterest expenses were up less than 3.0% and expenses are down slightly through the first six months of the year. We believe our focus on asset quality, liquidity, and profitability provides us with the flexibility to navigate the current economic challenges associated with the COVID-19 crisis, while providing local, dedicated and responsive financial services to our communities.”

Net income for the 2020 first half ended June 30, 2020, was $4.0 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, compared to $6.3 million, or $0.97 per diluted share for the same period last year. The decline in net income for the first half ended June 30, 2020 was primarily due to a $3.4 million increase in the year-to-date provision for loan losses as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. Net income for the 2020 second quarter ended June 30, 2020, was $3.0 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $3.3 million, or $0.50 per diluted share for the same period last year. The 2020 second quarter provision for loan losses increased $0.9 million, from the prior year period.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at June 30, 2020, increased 4.3% to approximately $1.34 billion from $1.29 billion at June 30, 2019. Net loans at June 30, 2020, were $1.10 billion, compared to $990.9 million at June 30, 2019, and $977.5 million at December 31, 2019. The 11.0% year-over-year improvement in net loans was primarily a result of PPP loans originated during the quarter.

Total deposits at June 30, 2020, were $1.16 billion, compared to $1.05 billion at June 30, 2019. The 10.2% increase in deposits was driven by PPP deposits and pandemic uncertainty. The investment portfolio, which is entirely classified as available for sale, was $112.5 million June 30, 2020, compared with $98.8 million at June 30, 2019.

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends

At the end of the 2020 second quarter, shareholders’ equity increased 4.8% to $140.7 million compared to $134.3 million at June 30, 2019. On a per share basis, shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2020, was $22.09 compared to $20.70 at the same period last year.

Tangible stockholders’ equity(1) increased 5.8% to $123.7 million for the 2020 second quarter, compared to $117.0 million at June 30, 2019. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) was $19.42 at June 30, 2020, compared to $18.04 at June 30, 2019.

Through the first six months of 2020, the company declared cash dividends of $0.30 per share, compared to $0.28 per share for the same period last year.

At June 30, 2020, the company had an equity to assets leverage ratio of 10.47%, compared to 10.42% at June 30, 2019.

Asset Quality

The provision for loan losses for the 2020 second quarter was $1.0 million versus $110,000 for the same period last year. Most of the increased provision is the result of increases to the economic conditions qualitative factors. Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2020, were $10.5 million, compared to $10.8 million at June 30, 2019.

Net charge-offs for the 2020 second quarter were $34,000, or 0.01% of average loans, annualized, compared to $12,000, or 0.00% of average loans, annualized at June 30, 2019. Year-to-date net charge-offs were $298,000, or 0.06% of average loans, annualized compared to $474,000, or 0.10% of average loans, annualized for the same period last year. The allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2020, stood at $10.2 million, or 0.92% of total loans, compared to $7.3 million, or 0.73% of total loans at June 30, 2019.

COVID-19 Update

The following table provides information with respect to our commercial loans by type at June 30, 2020.

At Risk Loans at June 30, 2020 Loan Type Number of

Loans Balance

(in thousands) % of Total

Loans Retail 270 $ 195,550 17.6 % Multifamily & Residential NOO 354 120,697 10.9 % Ambulatory Care, Nursing/Rehabilitation and Social Assistance 218 81,491 7.3 % Hospitality & tourism 58 44,923 4.0 % Restaurant/food service/bar 136 24,938 2.3 % Other 219 20,208 1.8 % Total 1,255 $ 487,807 43.9 %

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, was signed into law on March 27, 2020, and as a qualified SBA lender, we were automatically authorized to originate PPP loans.

As of June 30, 2020, we approved 1,343 applications for up to $142.7 million of loans under the PPP.

As of June 30, 2020, we modified 362 loans aggregating $214.8 million primarily consisting of the deferral of principal and interest payments and the extension of the maturity date.

Details with respect to actual loan modifications are as follows:

Deferrals at June 30, 2020 Loan Type Number of

Loans Balance

(in thousands) % of Total

Loans Retail 58 $ 89,438 8.1 % Multifamily & Residential NOO 16 7,628 0.7 % Ambulatory Care, Nursing/Rehabilitation and Social Assistance 10 22,456 2.0 % Hospitality & tourism 23 35,700 3.2 % Restaurant/food service/bar 10 5,216 0.5 % Other 245 54,379 4.9 % Total 362 $ 214,817 19.4 %

About Middlefield Banc Corp.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.34 billion at June 30, 2020. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank

(1) This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.’s tangible book value per share and return on average tangible equity, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.

This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain “forward-looking statements” relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.’s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.’s financial operations or customers; (7) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; (8) changes in the securities markets; or (9) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Balance Sheets (period end) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 55,741 $ 53,533 $ 35,113 $ 118,956 $ 133,372 Federal funds sold 2,520 1,800 - 1,069 2,010 Cash and cash equivalents 58,261 55,333 35,113 120,025 135,382 Equity securities, at fair value 581 550 710 628 660 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 112,529 102,959 105,733 105,041 98,809 Loans held for sale 4,151 513 1,220 791 431 Loans: Commercial real estate: Owner occupied 110,134 113,272 102,386 106,839 109,944 Non-owner occupied 300,577 292,775 302,180 312,049 307,562 Multifamily 37,604 52,276 62,028 70,633 75,252 Residential real estate 227,427 233,900 234,798 236,280 232,168 Commercial and industrial 240,096 106,797 89,527 85,861 85,520 Home equity lines of credit 117,196 114,933 112,248 111,459 113,662 Construction and other 66,015 71,186 66,680 60,957 58,161 Consumer installment 11,210 12,861 14,411 15,204 15,963 Total loans 1,110,259 998,000 984,258 999,282 998,232 Less allowance for loan and lease losses 10,210 9,244 6,768 7,001 7,304 Net loans 1,100,049 988,756 977,490 992,281 990,928 Premises and equipment, net 18,962 17,653 17,874 17,182 16,788 Goodwill 15,071 15,071 15,071 15,071 15,071 Core deposit intangibles 1,890 1,973 2,056 2,141 2,227 Bank-owned life insurance 16,723 16,618 16,511 16,403 16,294 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 15,078 14,513 10,697 11,015 11,832 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,343,295 $ 1,213,939 $ 1,182,475 $ 1,280,578 $ 1,288,422





June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 270,738 $ 206,372 $ 191,370 $ 199,235 $ 198,817 Interest-bearing demand 136,722 125,184 107,844 107,033 94,266 Money market 168,842 156,556 160,826 155,419 152,885 Savings 218,545 175,468 192,003 182,005 194,505 Time 363,420 340,130 368,800 390,721 411,034 Total deposits 1,158,267 1,003,710 1,020,843 1,034,413 1,051,507 Short-term borrowings 20,417 60,000 5,075 92,000 85,000 Other borrowings 17,162 12,662 12,750 12,359 12,449 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 6,779 4,880 6,032 5,893 5,206 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,202,625 1,081,252 1,044,700 1,144,665 1,154,162 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY * Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 7,298,829 shares issued, 6,369,467 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2020 86,722 86,722 86,617 86,617 86,590 Retained earnings 67,125 65,140 65,063 62,886 60,517 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,761 (2,237 ) 1,842 2,157 1,377 Treasury stock, at cost; 929,362 shares as of June 30, 2020 (16,938 ) (16,938 ) (15,747 ) (15,747 ) (14,224 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 140,670 132,687 137,775 135,913 134,260 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,343,295 $ 1,213,939 $ 1,182,475 $ 1,280,578 $ 1,288,422 * All share and per share information has been adjusted for a two-for-one stock split completed on November 8, 2019





MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, Statements of Income 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 12,281 $ 12,078 $ 12,392 $ 12,804 $ 12,706 $ 24,359 $ 25,194 Interest-earning deposits in other institutions 7 94 124 193 169 101 356 Federal funds sold - 21 22 24 25 21 32 Investment securities: Taxable interest 206 157 197 206 214 363 393 Tax-exempt interest 634 629 661 613 553 1,263 1,118 Dividends on stock 27 30 40 45 53 57 111 Total interest and dividend income 13,155 13,009 13,436 13,885 13,720 26,164 27,204 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 2,336 2,865 3,014 3,173 3,277 5,201 6,222 Short-term borrowings 32 35 34 42 79 67 292 Other borrowings 62 76 80 92 95 138 191 Total interest expense 2,430 2,976 3,128 3,307 3,451 5,406 6,705 NET INTEREST INCOME 10,725 10,033 10,308 10,578 10,269 20,758 20,499 Provision for loan losses 1,000 2,740 460 80 110 3,740 350 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 9,725 7,293 9,848 10,498 10,159 17,018 20,149 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 566 553 577 571 530 1,119 1,038 Investment securities gains on sale, net - - - 4 190 - 190 Gain (loss) on equity securities 31 (160 ) 82 (32 ) (14 ) (129 ) 44 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 105 107 108 109 109 212 214 Gains on sale of loans 381 114 148 128 98 495 157 Other income 412 460 390 325 386 872 788 Total noninterest income 1,495 1,074 1,305 1,105 1,299 2,569 2,431 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 4,076 3,524 4,049 4,272 4,078 7,600 8,202 Occupancy expense 483 550 580 535 496 1,033 1,049 Equipment expense 307 273 270 244 291 580 526 Data processing costs 684 666 614 580 549 1,350 1,014 Ohio state franchise tax 281 268 262 262 261 549 520 Federal deposit insurance expense 74 123 - - 100 197 230 Professional fees 369 349 448 401 403 718 834 Advertising expense 217 209 128 202 200 426 403 Software amortization expense 74 141 159 182 152 215 297 Core deposit intangible amortization 83 83 85 86 85 166 170 Other expense 1,041 1,066 783 909 867 2,107 1,737 Total noninterest expense 7,689 7,252 7,378 7,673 7,482 14,941 14,982 Income before income taxes 3,531 1,115 3,775 3,930 3,976 4,646 7,598 Income taxes 565 74 634 661 686 639 1,297 NET INCOME $ 2,966 $ 1,041 $ 3,141 $ 3,269 $ 3,290 $ 4,007 $ 6,301





MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31,

September 30,

June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 Per common share data (5) Net income per common share - basic $ 0.47 $ 0.16 $ 0.48 $ 0.51 $ 0.51 $ 0.63 $ 0.97 Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.16 $ 0.48 $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 0.62 $ 0.97 Dividends declared per share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.30 $ 0.28 Book value per share (period end) $ 22.09 $ 20.83 $ 21.45 $ 21.16 $ 20.70 $ 22.09 $ 20.70 Tangible book value per share (period end) (2) (3) $ 19.42 $ 18.16 $ 18.78 $ 18.48 $ 18.04 $ 19.42 $ 18.04 Dividends declared $ 956 $ 964 $ 964 $ 900 $ 912 $ 1,920 $ 1,821 Dividend yield 2.91 % 3.82 % 2.28 % 2.37 % 2.74 % 2.91 % 2.75 % Dividend payout ratio 32.23 % 92.60 % 30.69 % 27.53 % 27.72 % 47.92 % 28.90 % Average shares outstanding - basic 6,369,467 6,417,109 6,423,543 6,458,258 6,502,508 6,393,288 6,500,406 Average shares outstanding - diluted 6,388,118 6,429,443 6,455,387 6,479,066 6,514,946 6,412,585 6,513,050 Period ending shares outstanding 6,369,467 6,369,467 6,423,630 6,423,130 6,485,170 6,369,467 6,485,170 Selected ratios Return on average assets 0.90 % 0.35 % 1.04 % 1.07 % 1.09 % 0.78 % 1.05 % Return on average equity 8.56 % 3.01 % 8.87 % 9.41 % 9.79 % 5.79 % 9.58 % Return on average tangible common equity (2) (4) 9.76 % 3.43 % 10.11 % 10.76 % 11.23 % 6.59 % 11.02 % Efficiency (1) 61.29 % 63.47 % 61.75 % 63.93 % 63.03 % 62.33 % 63.66 % Equity to assets at period end 10.47 % 10.93 % 11.65 % 10.61 % 10.42 % 10.47 % 10.42 % Noninterest expense to average assets 0.58 % 0.61 % 0.61 % 0.64 % 0.62 % 1.44 % 1.24 % (1) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income (2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures below (3) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding (4) Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity (5) All share and per share information has been adjusted for the two-for-one stock split completed on November 8, 2019 MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, Yields 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (2) 4.53 % 4.95 % 4.97 % 5.09 % 5.09 % 4.73 % 5.08 % Investment securities (2) 3.76 % 3.62 % 3.94 % 3.80 % 3.70 % 3.69 % 3.71 % Interest-earning deposits with other banks 0.23 % 1.40 % 1.65 % 2.31 % 2.21 % 0.72 % 2.24 % Total interest-earning assets 4.27 % 4.69 % 4.75 % 4.86 % 4.86 % 4.47 % 4.85 % Deposits: Interest-bearing demand deposits 0.35 % 0.42 % 0.41 % 0.39 % 0.36 % 0.38 % 0.33 % Money market deposits 0.93 % 1.41 % 1.41 % 1.43 % 1.40 % 1.17 % 1.50 % Savings deposits 0.21 % 0.50 % 0.62 % 0.68 % 0.69 % 0.35 % 0.75 % Certificates of deposit 2.00 % 2.12 % 2.18 % 2.18 % 2.35 % 2.06 % 2.27 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1.11 % 1.39 % 1.43 % 1.48 % 1.56 % 1.25 % 1.51 % Non-Deposit Funding: Borrowings 0.53 % 1.62 % 2.52 % 3.03 % 2.70 % 0.83 % 2.57 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.07 % 1.40 % 1.46 % 1.51 % 1.59 % 1.23 % 1.56 % Cost of deposits 0.85 % 1.13 % 1.15 % 1.20 % 1.26 % 0.98 % 1.22 % Cost of funds 0.83 % 1.14 % 1.17 % 1.23 % 1.29 % 0.98 % 1.27 % Net interest margin (1) 3.49 % 3.63 % 3.66 % 3.72 % 3.65 % 3.56 % 3.67 % (1) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. (2) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.





For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Asset quality data 2020 2020

2019 2019 2019 (Dollar amounts in thousands) Nonaccrual loans $ 9,803 $ 8,405 $ 8,879 $ 10,053 $ 10,671 Troubled debt restructuring - - 90 day past due and accruing - - - - 58 Nonperforming loans (1) 9,803 8,405 8,879 10,053 10,729 Other real estate owned 687 456 155 89 89 Nonperforming assets $ 10,490 $ 8,861 $ 9,034 $ 10,142 $ 10,818 Allowance for loan losses $ 10,210 $ 9,244 $ 6,768 $ 7,001 $ 7,304 Allowance for loan losses/total loans 0.92 % 0.93 % 0.69 % 0.70 % 0.73 % Net charge-offs: Quarter-to-date $ 34 $ 264 $ 693 $ 383 $ 12 Year-to-date 298 264 1,550 857 474 Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized: Quarter-to-date 0.01 % 0.11 % 0.28 % 0.15 % 0.00 % Year-to-date 0.06 % 0.11 % 0.16 % 0.11 % 0.10 % Nonperforming loans/total loans 0.88 % 0.84 % 0.90 % 1.01 % 1.07 % Allowance for loan losses/nonperforming loans 104.15 % 109.98 % 76.22 % 69.64 % 68.08 % Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.78 % 0.73 % 0.76 % 0.79 % 0.84 % (1) Nonperforming loans exclude troubled debt restructurings that are performing in accordance with their terms over a prescribed period of time.





Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity * For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended (Dollar amounts in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 Stockholders' Equity $ 140,670 $ 132,687 $ 137,775 $ 135,913 $ 134,260 $ 140,670 $ 134,260 Less Goodwill and other intangibles 16,961 17,044 17,127 17,212 17,298 16,961 17,298 Tangible Common Equity $ 123,709 $ 115,643 $ 120,648 $ 118,701 $ 116,962 $ 123,709 $ 116,962 Shares outstanding 6,369,467 6,369,467 6,423,630 6,423,130 6,485,170 6,369,467 6,485,170 Tangible book value per share $ 19.42 $ 18.16 $ 18.78 $ 18.48 $ 18.04 $ 19.42 $ 18.04 Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 Average Stockholders' Equity $ 139,287 $ 139,208 $ 140,475 $ 137,843 $ 134,836 $ 139,287 $ 132,643 Less Average Goodwill and other intangibles 17,002 17,085 17,169 17,254 17,339 17,043 17,381 Average Tangible Common Equity $ 122,285 $ 122,123 $ 123,306 $ 120,589 $ 117,497 $ 122,244 $ 115,262 Net income $ 2,966 $ 1,041 $ 3,141 $ 3,269 $ 3,290 $ 4,007 $ 6,301 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) 9.76 % 3.43 % 10.11 % 10.76 % 11.23 % 6.59 % 11.02 % * All share and per share information has been adjusted for a two-for-one stock split completed on November 8, 2019



