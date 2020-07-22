Day 1: Microsoft Inspire 2020 Major Updates
It’s an example of how, even amid widespread disruption, our ecosystem has continued to help customers adapt to a dramatically changing environment.
When our world started to change around us, partners did what we do best--innovate and problem solve, using technology to help customers just figure stuff out!”NEW ROCHELLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As people across the globe are adjusting to the new normal, this year's Microsoft Inspire event took an all-digital route – allowing everyone to participate. The first day of the event touched upon the aspects of how remote working is pushing the company to accelerate its digital transformation. Microsoft provided significant updates on Dynamics 365 Connected Stores and Microsoft Teams. The worldwide partner conference aimed at building innovative ways for partners to serve customers that help manage their businesses amidst the crisis-struck environments.
— Computer Solutions East
Since it marks the third anniversaries of both Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams, there were significant announcements in the same lines to help partners and customers beyond the pandemic.
The new update in Teams tends to enable Microsoft partners and users with new ways to expand their teams' experience with apps and services from third parties. Everything is aimed at making the meetings more intuitive, engaging, and interactive.
Teams for Firstline workers
Firstline employees have much to gain with the latest offerings by Teams. It is now supporting new team skills in integrating and interacting with knowledge, apps, and staff while ensuring agility. The new feature of the Group gives access to Yammer messages, alerts, conversations, and activities, allowing safe push-to-talk contact with Walkie Talkie even in public prevision. Expect these new features to simplify shift preparation and task publishing for Firstline Managers.
3rd Party Integration
Much in store for those looking for an enriched team meeting experience. Now, users can integrate third-party apps and services for improved team meetings that provide developers and independent tech providers with opportunities for incorporating their apps and services with team meetings.
As partners, we are also gearing up to put our applications directly into the teams' meeting experience. For example, a third-party app for a specific purpose may be attached a tab with a plan in the pre-meeting window, a button to open items in the agenda box, or a summative file or any other object in the chatbox. Starting this year, the first partners to provide such Teams connectivity are Polly, Open Agora, Miro, iCIMS, and HireVue.
Project Identification and Endpoints
The new Microsoft Endpoint Information Loss Prevention public preview in Microsoft 365 helps clients recognize and secure endpoint details. Since it comes built into Windows 10, Office Apps, and Microsoft Edge are there is no requirement for an agent as they can be easily deployed. It's also built into existing Microsoft Teams Exchange and SharePoint data loss prevention to help customers meet Microsoft 365's compliance criteria.
Blending DataFlex to Teams
New enhancements to Team Power Platform functionality allow Teams an even more effective platform for collaboration and business processes. Microsoft DataFlex, a similar platform that now integrates with teams at no additional expense, is aimed at enabling customers to build, deploy and manage Power Apps and Power Virtual Agent apps coupled with chatbots without ever leaving teams. The new functionality enables business users to quickly adapt to evolving business needs and create custom solutions within the collaboration app they use every day to achieve work.
Universal Print to replace printer servers
Gone are the days where you used to keep dedicated printer servers. The newly unveiled ability of an existing Universal Print can now help you move to the cloud, negating the requirements to keep multiple dedicated Windows Server installations to run a more sophisticated Hybrid Cloud Print. This one will run purely on Azure and uses Azure AD without depending on any local infrastructure. Consider this as an added Microsoft 365 service solution for customers requiring a simple, secure, and seamless print experience – on the cloud.
Key Azure Announcements
Azure Stack HCI, the most recent and now publicly available Microsoft hybrid collection, will provide hybrid technologies to data center customers while allowing them to leverage their abilities and investments. The other new releases apart from hybrid migration include data, security, and compliance paired with developer offerings.
The Azure Lighthouse security update is also announced with the third-party connectors provided by the Azure Sentinel security and event management (SIEM) team at Microsoft. This new announcement aims to give consumers more options and solutions to their hybrid needs if they transfer their workload slowly to the cloud for money savings, efficiency, and innovation. Dell EMC, HPE, and Lenovo are some of our key partners with Azure Stack HCI solutions now.
Bigger Agendas
Microsoft partners with eight other leading corporations to join a new coalition - transforming businesses activities towards a net-zero carbon economy.
The Microsoft Sustainability Calculator offers our cloud clients access to their cumulative carbon emissions with Scopes 1, 2, and 3 based on cloud use. There's also an upgrade to Microsoft's supplier code of conduct wherein the suppliers will have to measure their greenhouse gas emissions data and report it to them.
There was also an announcement regarding the $1 billion Climate Innovation Fund investment focusing on technologies to change energy and transport networks worldwide. A new alliance with Sol Systems aims at securing 500 Megawatts of renewable energy and investment opportunities in environmentally sensitive communities.
