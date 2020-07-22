Lifequest Subsidiary Biopipe Global Signs Memorandum of Understanding with the Water Development Commission of Ethiopia for the Introduction of its Onsite 100% Sludge Free Biological Sewage Wastewater Treatment System

/EIN News/ -- Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- LIFEQUEST WORLD CORP (LQWC) subsidiary Biopipe Global, which developed the world’s only highly scalable onsite sludge and chemical free sewage wastewater treatment technology, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Water Development Commission of the Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy of the Republic of Ethiopia. Pursuant to the MoU, Biopipe will supply a 15m3 (3,962 gallon/day) plant (STP), which will be installed at one of the Commission’s buildings and is expected to serve as a reference site for all decentralized sewage wastewater projects.



Tesfaye Tigabu Tedla, Country Head, said, “Ethiopia has a serious water crisis, which affects approximately 62 million people or nearly half the population and accounts for 7.5% of the global water crisis. Recycling of water is the preferable solution. I have visited Biopipe plants in UAE and India and I believe it is the most sustainable, efficient and cost-effective sewage wastewater treatment system in the world. There is an enormous opportunity for water recycling in Ethiopia and we are now deeply engaged with both the government and private sectors. We have submitted several proposals over the last 3 months and expect to turn them into orders, once the Covid-19 situation improves.”

Enes Kutluca, CEO of Biopipe, commented, “Ethiopia is an important market for us and Biopipe is an ideal onsite sewage wastewater treatment system that can provide a significant and lasting improvement to the daily lives of Ethiopians. Tesfaye has known Biopipe for a long time and we are delighted to have him as our in-country partner. With our Abrimix joint venture, we now have solutions for both industrial and sewage wastewater. As in other countries, we can compete on price, efficiency, operating expense and deliver nearly 100% reusable water.”

Lifequest offers both effluent treatment (ETP) and sewage treatment (STP) solutions. Biopipe, a wholly owned subsidiary, has developed a patented 100% sludge-free, chemical-free, odor-free, silent, easy to assemble and install, scalable, low cost, ecological and virtually maintenance-free onsite sewage wastewater treatment system. It treats both grey and black water. The treated water exceeds EU and all local standards for discharge and can be reused for irrigation, flushing and cleaning.

