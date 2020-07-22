Aurelius Data Pledges Dedicated Research to Diseases that Plague Minorities

/EIN News/ -- Missoula, MT, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurelius Data, the first global patient perception big data company in plant-based medicines, works to provide patients, consumers, and healthcare providers with the best plant-based treatments and alternative wellness therapies. They have pledged that they will dedicate focused time and resources to address conditions and diseases that are not treated with culturally competent diagnosis or care in minority populations.

“The country is in the middle of a necessary cultural revolution as minority communities fight for the civil rights they deserve and the best way that we at Aurelius Data felt that we could support that movement is by doing what we do best – provide research that could help save lives. We are a data driven wellness company making sure that people have access to quality care and harm reduction strategies.

Far too often, diseases that disproportionately affect minorities are disregarded or overlooked, and often not addressed with culturally competent strategies. One example is that studies show that many white doctors see Black patients as less sensitive to pain than white patients, often resulting in inadequate treatment. However the risks for minorities are higher, and far more serious, for example African Americans are 50 percent more likely to have a stroke as compared to their white adult counterparts.

Also, mental health issues like depression and anxiety can hit minorities especially hard. It can be difficult to deal with the stigma of mental illness conditions coupled with a smaller chance of getting an accurate diagnosis, creating a more vulnerable population left to struggle without proper treatment.

“Understanding the reasons for the undertreatment or diagnosis in minority populations is important, and creating a way for that feedback data to constructively create change and lead to more treatment options is our goal” said Julie Armstrong, CEO and Co-Founder of Aurelius Data.

The top 7 diseases that plague minorities more than others that Aurelius Data will focus on are:

1. Heart Disease

2. High Blood Pressure

3. Cancer

4. Diabetes

5. Stroke

6. Peripheral Artery Disease

7. Sickle Cell Disease



“While many advocates have been focused on the civil justice aspects and helping to make the industry more diverse from the business perspective, we don't feel that enough attention has been placed on looking at the health of minorities and how cannabis may help. Perhaps our research can help bring about medical advancements for this underserved and often ignored population,” added Armstrong.

Aurelius Data, Inc is a patient use and perception focused big data company. We deliver insights from analyzing the intersection of science, user perception, product use, chemical analysis, and the users’ reported medical condition and symptom resolution. Our mission is to put the patient first, by increasing confidence and understanding, drive product development, boost customer retention, reveal cutting edge IP discoveries, and provide immediate, tangible value to every user.

Our anonymously gathered data follows HIPPA compliance and immediately benefits the user through a continuous feedback loop of user input, product recommendations and community connection. Our vision is to go beyond the strain and create a reliable product use and efficacy reference for cannabis users.

