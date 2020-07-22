Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CDW to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results on August 5

/EIN News/ -- LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDW Corporation (Nasdaq:CDW), a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, today announced that it will host a webcast conference call to discuss its second quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 7:30 a.m. CT/8:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast (audio with slides) of the conference call will be accessible at investor.CDW.com. The press release and presentation slides will be posted on this website prior to the call. Please visit the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register and to download and install any necessary software. A taped replay of the webcast will be available on the website shortly after the call.

For questions, please email investorrelations@cdw.com.

About CDW

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq:CDW) is a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs over 10,000 coworkers. For the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2020, the company generated Net sales over $18 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.

Investor Inquiries
Brittany A. Smith
Vice President, Investor Relations and
Financial Planning and Analysis
(847) 968-0238
investorrelations@cdw.com

Media Inquiries
Sara Granack
Vice President, Corporate Communications
(847) 419-7411
mediarelations@cdw.com

CDW to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results on August 5

