PV Nano Cell Launches New Program for Turnkey Printing Solutions Focused on Mass-Production Customers

/EIN News/ -- MIGDAL HA’EMEK, Israel, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PV Nano Cell Ltd. (OTC: PVNNF), (the “Company”), an innovative provider of inkjet-based conductive digital printing solutions and producer of conductive digital inks, today announced it has launched a new, mass-production customer focused program to offer turnkey printing solutions for high-volume manufacturing.



Last year PV Nano Cell launched its upgraded solution offering for the printed electronics, mass-production applications. The company designed & implemented a complete solution approach that allows customers to fully realize the potential of additive manufacturing through inkjet-based electronics printing for mass production applications. The solution includes a wide selection of inks, conductive inks, printers and the printing process. As part of the solution, the company offers printing cycles meant to enable companies an affordable way to test digital conductive printing easily, quickly and efficiently. When the test results prove the viability, customers can proceed and use the complete solution.

Today, the company announced that in the past few months it has made remarkable advancements in developing and implementing turnkey solutions for mass-production printing customers. These turnkey solutions include full implementation of the printing solution in the customer's automated production line.

PV Nano Cell’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Fernando de la Vega, commented, "We recently submitted a proposal for a turnkey solution where we will not only offer the inks, printer and printing process but we will also be in charge of building the production line at the customer's facility. A significant part of implementing the turnkey solution will be to provide full automation and integration between the overall production line and the printing line segment. We see this important evolution materializing in an increasing number of mass-production projects and are therefore offering a turnkey service where we implement the printing solution in the customer's production line. The company is already heavily involved in such turnkey solutions related to the energy and healthcare markets."

PV Nano Cell’s Chief of Business Development Officer, Mr. Hanan Markovich commented, "The new turnkey printing solutions we now offer to mass-production customers is aimed at simplifying the adoption and use of digital conductive printing. PV Nano Cell is inviting high volume manufacturers to discuss their development and manufacturing goals and requirements so we may tailor the appropriate solution for them. This approach offers risk-free feasibility testing, followed by solution implementation according to customer requirements."

About PV Nano Cell

PV Nano Cell (PVN) offers the first-ever complete solution for mass-produced inkjet based, printed electronics. The proven solution includes PVN’s proprietary Sicrys™, silver-based conductive inks, inkjet production printers and the complete printing process. The process includes ink properties' optimization, printer’s parameters setup, printing modifications & tailored printing instructions per application. In the heart of PVN’s value proposition lies its unique and patented conductive silver and copper inks - Sicrys™. Those are the only inks made of Single Nano Crystals – which allows the inks to have the highest stability and throughput required to drive optimal mass-production results for wide range of applications. PVN’s solutions are used all over the world in a range of digital printing applications including: photovoltaics, printed circuit boards, flexible printed circuits, antennas, sensors, heaters, touchscreens and other. For more information, please visit http://www.pvnanocell.com/

Forward–looking Statements

This press release contains forward–looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward–looking statements." All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward–looking statements. This includes all statements about the Company's plans, beliefs, estimates and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates and projections, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward–looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include issues related to: rapidly changing technology and evolving standards in the industries in which the Company operates; the ability to obtain sufficient funding to continue operations, maintain adequate cash flow, profitably exploit new business, and sign new agreements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting PV Nano Cell, reference is made to the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 20-F which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by the Company in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.