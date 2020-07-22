CDPHP Partners with Levrx Technology to Combat Rising Drug Costs

Tool will help patients, doctors select the most affordable and effective prescription drugs

/EIN News/ -- Troy, N.Y., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While drug prices continue to rise during troubling economic times and a global pandemic, CDPHP and Levrx Technology are teaming up to provide patients and doctors with a unique tool to help lower the cost of prescription drugs.

“Too often, patients lack the information they need to get the best prices on their prescription drugs. This is unacceptable.” said John D. Bennett, MD, President and CEO of CDPHP. “Our partnership with Levrx provides patients and providers with a tool to search for the most cost-effective drugs and where to purchase them, all in real-time,” added Bennett.

“The average American is spending $1,200 a year just to get the prescriptions they need,” said Vikram Agrawal, President & CEO at Levrx. “We have developed a platform that offers alternatives to meet those same needs, at a lower cost. By aligning the healthcare marketplace, prescribers can view accurate, real-time information, with medication price transparency, all while seeing their patient—who is now empowered on their healthcare journey.”

Through the Levrx Provider Application, CDPHP emboldens physicians to transform the healthcare experience for its members–at no cost to the physician. With an integrated application, providers can:

Easily connect with patients to ensure they’re on the most appropriate, lowest-cost medication

Quickly determine the preferred drug for a condition, and for each insurer a doctor contracts with

Switch patient prescriptions to pharmacies that offer the lowest-cost drugs at the most convenient location

Reduce gaps in care by communicating with patients about their health in real-time

“Our goal is to eliminate the guesswork and make the prescription process as affordable and direct as possible,” says Vikash Agrawal, Executive Chairman at Levrx. “By embracing our technology, CDPHP enables its members in the Capital Region to combat the rising costs of their medications while ensuring their health is managed in new and innovative ways.”

CDPHP has also engaged with Levrx on a member app, CDPHP Pharmacy Connect, On the Go, which will be available to members on their mobile devices. This app will provide CDPHP members with information on the pharmacy that offers their prescription at the lowest cost, and gives them the ability to communicate with their physician should they have questions about their medications.

In the Capital Region, CDPHP is the first major health plan to bring this technology to its members.

About Levrx: Levrx is an innovative software company that uses technology to transform the healthcare experience, one prescription at a time. Levrx aligns providers, patients, pharmacies, and payers on one platform to simplify prescribing and ensure affordability.

About CDPHP: Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 26 counties throughout New York.

Natalia Burkart CDPHP (518) 542-8524 natalia.burkart@cdphp.com Vikash Agrawal Levrx (518) 629-1440 info@levrx.com