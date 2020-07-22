AMERICAN 7S FOOTBALL LEAGUE PLAYS IT SAFE BY IMPLEMENTING TURNKEY COVID-19 TESTING AND ACCESS APP FOR UPCOMING TOURNAMENT

Athletes and team personnel tested and monitored through the Salus mobile app aimed at the prevention, detection, and containment of COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OZ, a digital innovation company, is announcing a partnership with the American 7s Football League (A7FL) to implement Salus for the upcoming A7FL 2020 Back in Motion Tournament. The Salus mobile solution is designed to bring back sports, entertainment, conferences, and education by creating COVID-19 free ‘biospheres’.

The A7FL is a full-contact sport, representing 7-on-7, no- pads, tackle football. The Back in Motion Tournament is comprised of four teams of twenty players and consists of two games per week over a span of four weeks, kicking off on Sunday, July 26th. Using the Salus mobile app, players and personnel will be directed to test weekly, requiring a COVID-19 negative integrated, test result that generates a time-sensitive, and encrypted, QR code that is scanned to enable access to game facilities. This series of games will not have spectators. Salus is designed to scale to spectators, in the future, to bring back full capacity attendance.

"We've prioritized the safety of our fans, players, employees, and partners for the 2020 A7FL Season,” said Sener Korkusuz, A7FL CEO & co-founder. “We are grateful to partner with OZ using their Salus application to offer efficient and accurate COVID-19 testing and stadium access for our athletes this season.

At the heart of the Salus solution are four mobile apps used by the stakeholders and personas involved in various mass gathering scenarios; the Salus Access, Employee, Test, and Monitor apps. These apps coordinate rapid COVID-19 testing and the association of those results with the Salus Access and Employee apps, generate a time-sensitive and stamped access QR code, and selfie, for users who test negative, allowing them to access defined venue(s), creating the Salus, COVID-19 free “biosphere(s)”.

Salus’ patent-pending technology is agnostic of testing types and designed to adapt to new and emerging COVID-19 testing technologies as they receive Federal Drug Administration Emergency Use Authorization approval. For turnkey convenience, OZ has integrated multiple testing labs that offer at home or venue Molecular PCR tests, with a 24-hour turn-around, as well as mobile rapid testing, with the results seamlessly displaying in the users’ Salus app minutes after the test result comes back.

“Salus really is a game-changer in terms of a fully integrated solution that can be used by multiple event stakeholders to track and test people in the most efficient manner possible.” States Dr. Peter Antevy MD, an Emergency Physician, President of C3MD, and COVID-19 testing researcher. “Anyone implementing Salus will be using the best technology platform available for protection against COVID-19 spread in environments where social distancing is difficult or impossible.”

Since the Salus solution is agnostic to the type of COVID-19 testing kit and supporting technologies, implementation and integration are a simple plug-and-play through APIs. All that is needed is a smartphone and the Salus mobile applications.

Salus is now available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About OZ

OZ is a leading, global products and consulting innovation company whose agile digital solutions and services help make their clients leaders in CX, Strategy, Ideation, Application Development, Custom Software, Analytics & AI, Automation, IoT and Cloud. To learn more, visit FollowOZ.com

About A7FL

The American 7s Football League (A7FL) was created to make full-contact tackle football safer while retaining the toughness and excitement that fans love. A7FL teams compete 7-on-7 without helmets or hard-shell pads — significantly reducing concussions and other repetitive head impacts — while demonstrating amazing athleticism and creating countless viral video highlights. Founded in 2014 by CEO Sener Korkusuz and President Ryan DePaul, the league has grown to 20 teams and over 500K social media followers and recently added UFC® Co-Founder David Isaacs to its ranks. The A7FL can be seen on Eleven Sports, Facebook® Watch and Twitch. For more information, call 561-877-0992, email info@a7fl.com or visit www.A7FL.com.

