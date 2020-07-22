Tower Semiconductor to Present at the Sensor Show Online Addressing IoT Sensors for the Industrial and Harsh Environments

/EIN News/ -- Company’s advanced sensor platform provides market-leading imaging and non-imaging technology solutions with high performance, reliability and accuracy



MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, July 22, 2020 – Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM) , the leader in high-value analog semiconductor foundry solutions, today announced its participation at The Virtual Sensor Show & Congress 2020 and its online presentation, “IoT Sensors for The Industrial and Harsh Environments” presented by Mr. AJ ElJallad, Senior Sales Director of Sensors & Displays Business Unit on July 23, 2020 at 15:10 CET as part of the IoT, Industrial & Manufacturing session (track B).

The presentation will show how our advanced devices can be integrated on conventional CMOS platforms to create highly differentiated environmental, radiation, and magnetic sensors that are scalable in feature, highly efficient, ultra-miniature, cost competitive, and suitable for applications operating in harsh environments, exposed to various gasses, chemicals, moisture, and high temperature in systems that require high reliability and accuracy. The session will discuss the platform’s distinctive capabilities, including the embedding of AI circuits and smart sensing for enhanced automation and IoT communication to the cloud on the same chip. In addition, it will specifically cover how these highly flexible platforms’ features can be utilized for various radiation monitoring applications such as monitoring of UV based sterilization as required, for example, at present times for COVID-19 needs.

Tower Semiconductor provides a broad range of best-in-class non-imaging sensor technology solutions and IPs addressing the complex, extensive and dynamic sensing needs rising in today’s global markets including the industrial, medical, automotive, and consumer industries. The Company offers technological platforms for fabricating diverse sensing devices, including unique ionizing radiation, UV and magnetic field sensors. These platforms enable incorporating the device application on the Company’s well-established CMOS processes, allowing the sensing functionality to be embedded directly into a SoC architecture, providing ultra-low power design and fabrication of devices for the environment, while maintaining outstanding sensitivity and reliability.

