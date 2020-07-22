The Workers Union, General Secretary, Colin Mahoney Union House, 111 Union Street, Coventry, CV1 2NT COVID19 Statement
We will continue to closely monitor and assess the evolving situation and will be diligent about communicating on important issues
During this challenging time, The Workers Union focus will be on supporting our valued members, our employees and the local work communities in which we operate”COVENTRY, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Workers Union
— Colin Mahoney General Secretary The Workers Union
COVID-19
Company Statement
Colin Mahoney
General Secretary
"During this challenging time, The Workers Union focus will be on supporting our valued members, our employees and the local work communities in which we operate.
We are working to avoid disruptions caused by the COVID-19 corona-virus, however, a reduction in response times may be experienced by our members while at the same time we will be acting responsibly to do what we can at The Workers Union family to prevent the further spread of the virus.
We will continue to closely monitor and assess the evolving situation and will be diligent about communicating on important issues. Like you, we are all gradually returning to work and the excellent services you come to expect from us are returning to some form of normality.
Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time for everyone"
Colin Mahoney
The Workers Union
+442477981194
email us here