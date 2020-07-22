Serbia bets on cooperation with Angola

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 22 - The ambassador of Serbia to Angola, Dragan Markovic, Tuesday in Luanda expressed his country's desire to increase cooperation with the Angolan state, focusing on strengthening partnerships in the agricultural sector. ,

Dragan Markovic revealed this wish to the press, after a meeting with the President of the Republic of Angola, João Lourenço.

"Both countries have fertile land for the development of agriculture", observed the Serbian diplomat, underlining that in recent years the volume of business between the two countries has registered USD 150 million.

At the end of his mission in Angola after seven years, Dragan Markovic said that the increase in cooperation also involves sharing experiences in various areas.

In the bilateral framework, Angola and Serbia are seeking different ways to strengthen cooperation, with emphasis on agriculture and the training of staff linked to the Angolan Armed Forces.

In 2013, the two countries analyzed the feasibility of signing a memorandum to boost cooperation, which provided for the construction of a new military hospital, the construction of a medicine factory, the creation of a logistics center and the rehabilitation of an air base in Angola.