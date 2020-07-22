Defence Minister swears in new FAA generals

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 22 - The Minister of National Defence and Veterans of the Homeland, João Ernesto dos Santos, Tuesday in Luanda promoted and swore in 13 new general and senior officers of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA). ,

The act that took place as part of the rotation with regard to the renewal of mandates and confer greater dynamism in the "modus operandi" of that military institution, promoted to the military rank of general one lieutenant general, the military rank of lieutenant general five brigadiers and the military rank of brigadier seven colonels.

Among those promoted, ten new general officers were sworn in to senior positions in the Army.

Briefly at the close of the act, the Minister of National Defence and Veterans of the Homeland said that the branch of the Army is completely renewed, after having received a new commander last May, and now the 2nd commander and a Chief of General Staff.

"This is an act that aims to recognize the work and effort of a group of officers, whose personal qualities, professional competence and commitment during their long careers in the service of the nation, have never been called into question," he said.