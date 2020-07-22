CANNSUN MEDICINALS PTY LTD ANNOUNCES THE LARGEST MEDICINAL CANNABIS CULTIVATION FACILITY IN SOUTH AFRICA
Creating a rapidly growing pharmaceutical manufacturer and distributor with global reachCAPE TOWN , WESTERN CAPE , SOUTH AFRICA , July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannsun Medicinals PTY Ltd ("Cannsun" or the "Company"), is the largest commercial medicinal cannabis facility in Africa. The facility was established in 2017 in the Atlantis, Cape Town, Western Cape Province. The site was developed over a two-year period as part of the infrastructural, statutory and regulatory compliance standards in order to obtain a license to cultivate cannabis, process cannabis or sell cannabis for medical purposes. Germination of cannabis flowers commenced Q1 2020 and the first harvest is expected to occur in the third quarter.
The total area of the facility measures over 23 hectares and has been granted license by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (“SAHPRA”). The facility is licensed to cultivate medicinal cannabis on 5 hectares under highly controlled and regulated GAP compliant environment. At Steady state when the 5-hectare Greenhouse will produce yearly about 36,000,000 grams of dried flower. We currently are growing 5 African land race strains and multiple local hybrid strains with high terpene and cannabinoid content for specific medical ailments.
Additionally, Cannsun has entered into a 5-year medicinal cannabis research and development agreement with a leading University in the Western Cape. As part of the ongoing research, we are focused on various cannabinoid profiles and metabolic analysis of certain cannabis strains for optimum efficacy.
“We are pleased to be working in Atlantis and the support from the City of Cape Town and the Government of South Africa has been excellent. We expect to create more than 250 stable jobs over a 3-year period and be an important part of the Western Cape Business community, promoting our South African Brands all over the world. The partnership with Stellenbosch and working with Cannsun Medhel in Greece will allow us to develop medical treatments from Cannabis and other Botanicals to serve people in need. We are patient driven and want all patients to access for this reason we will offer compassion pricing for people in need” says Co-Founder Pholoso Malatji.
Atlantis which is 40 km north of central Cape Town central business district, was previously a major manufacturing hub for textiles, but this area was negatively affected by trade liberalization, which resulted in thousands of job losses in the area. The project is an important catalyst for Local Economic Development (LED) in Atlantis. The economic impact over the next three years under our medical cannabis license will create 200 direct jobs, 50 part time jobs and another 100 indirect jobs with employment opportunities exceeding the average minimum wage in all positions. Cannsun also aims to be an integral part of the Atlantis Special Economic Zone, which was launched by the President Ramaphosa in December 2018. Our future plans are to set up an extraction and manufacturing facility of Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals & Biocides in the Atlantis Special Economic Zone. In total this will bring a further 100 direct jobs with an additional 40 indirect jobs to Atlantis area.
In Q1 2020 Cannsun Medicinals formed a JV with Cannsun Medhel Group PLC a 103-year-old Greek healthcare company, details of the transaction will be disclosed at a later date. The JV will provide Cannsun with the with the cultivation expertise and pharmaceutical background to help develop and distribute medical quality products for distribution worldwide.
At Cannsun we want everyone to live a full life and never take a moment for granted because of anxiety or pain or sleep or inflammation or PTSD and many other benefits of Medicinal Cannabis. Quality of life and Compassion is truly why we created Cannsun, a company with the help of mother nature grows medicine. As a company we indeed believe in helping our patients that we genuinely care about. From our team of passionate growers to our dedicated medical researchers to our pharmaceutical and medical that staff all work toward one goal, being compassionate, supportive and delivering a better life to you.
We have created a portal page that we ask you put your contact details, age and some details about your health issues and we will put you in touch with either someone at Cannsun or a Doctor who can discuss cannabis as a treatment. This information will not be shared outside Cannsun and our doctors we have relationships with. Please contact us at www.cannsunmd.com or info@cannsunmd.com
About Cannsun
Established in 2017, Cannsun Medicinals is a South African medical cannabis producer that is SAHPRA and GAP compliant located in the Western Cape. Cannsun holds the largest medical cannabis cultivation license in Africa. The company will produce, manufacture, and distribute medical cannabis and other botanicals for patients in Africa and across the world. Cannsun’s mission is to provide natural, safe, and standardized botanical medicine as an alternative to historical pharmaceuticals. Cannsun Medicinals has partnered with Cannsun Medhel Group of Ireland included in this group of companies is Cannsun Medhel of Greece which is the oldest continuous Pharma company in Greece. www.cannsun.com
CONTACT:
Pholoso Malatji
Co-Founder & Head of Operations (Africa) Phone: +27 21 554 7195
Email: admin@cannsun.com
David Parry
Cannsun Medhel Group PLC
+1 604-889-2188
email us here